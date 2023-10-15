“Going to Be Expensive”: Tyler Reddick Excited About F1’s “Pretty Wild” Foray Into Las Vegas

Formula 1 has been rapidly increasing in popularity within the United States of America. Earlier the sport had struggled to gain an audience in the country with multiple attempts and races at awful configurations such as the Ceasers Palace Grand Prix which took place between 1981 to 1984.

Over the past few years, the sport has seen the addition of three races on the calendar, starting with the Circuit of the Americas race, then the addition of the Miami Grand Prix, and now the highly anticipated Las Vegas race across the main strip. The Vegas race is scheduled to take place on the 19th of November and there has been a massive demand for the spectacle among fans.

Meanwhile, ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a reporter inquired whether 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick had inspected any of the preparations for the upcoming Formula 1 race and if he planned to return for the event next month.

Tyler Reddick speaks about Formula 1’s entry into Las Vegas



Subsequently, he responded, “I thought about it, but I’m sure as everyone knows it is going to be expensive. Maybe, if everything goes good this year, it maybe will be my present to myself. We will see.”

He added, “I didn’t get to see it like you did – walking through the main stretch area. I saw that photo you posted. When we landed, we drove right by it and the amount of construction is insane. You think how quick we had to be in and out of Chicago, and how much they’ve already dug in and changed the appearance of the Strip for this event is pretty wild to see.”

The 23XI Racing driver further expressed his excitement for the upcoming Formula 1 race and noted that the construction of new roads because of the event was a positive development for the city.

However, he also acknowledged that the traffic in the area was hectic, which he had been warned about by friends who lived there. He concluded, “I’m excited for the event. It has been crazy to see how the Strip has changed already.”

Las Vegas Grand Prix to boost growth in America for F1

The marketing for the race had begun a year prior with hopes to cement the allure of the sport in the country. The sport also hosted several events that saw drivers from Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team drive around the main strip under the lights.

While the marketing efforts have been wildly positive with high demand for the race in question, the ticket prices have also skyrocketed. As per Motorsports.com, the cheapest tickets for the event known as the three-day general admission cost $500. But they have been long sold out.

However, in case one wishes to sit at the grandstands the prices start from $1,500 all the way to $3,280. In comparison, a similar grandstand ticket at the Japanese Grand Prix was a mere $118. Meanwhile, other VIP Access tickets and special packages cost even higher, recording all the way to $5 million.

Despite the gargantuan prices for the event, there is a high degree of success needed from the event to solidify itself as a major sport within the country.