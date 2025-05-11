Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s Rookie Driver Lays Down Realistic NASCAR Goals

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Riley Herbst (35) flashes the horns down for the University of Texas fans as he is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It caught many off guard when 23XI Racing opted to move forward with Riley Herbst instead of Corey Heim. Despite Heim having reportedly signed a multi-year developmental deal with the team in February 2025, Denny Hamlin appears confident in the decision. Still, Hamlin has kept his expectations from Herbst grounded, prioritizing steady growth over immediate results.

Advertisement

As for Herbst, he has his feet on the ground and eyes on tangible goals in what is his first full-time Cup Series season. With five top-20 finishes in his first 11 starts, Herbst aims to pick up the pace, improve his consistency, and finish the season on a stronger note. Gunning for the Rookie of the Year title, he hopes to bag a few top-10s along the way. Above all, his focus remains on logging laps and gaining experience.

Sharing a piece of advice that stuck with him, Herbst recalled, “Kevin Harvick always told me that you can’t learn if you’re wrecking. You’ve got to complete all of the laps, and that’s how you learn. I want to get better every lap, and build our notebook, and be better the following week.”

For now, he’s soaking it all in, grateful to be part of a team backed by figures like Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. Confident in his potential, he’s determined to make the most of the opportunity.

Expressing his passion for the challenge, Herbst said, “It’s very surreal, and I’m just trying to take it all in each race weekend and to capitalize on the opportunity. I love it in the Cup car. It’s the best of the best.”

How is Herbst managing the high expectations of his bosses?

With Tyler Reddick setting the bar high last season, securing the regular-season title and breaking into the Championship 4 while even Denny Hamlin fell short, the eyes are now on Bubba Wallace and Herbst. Wallace has consistently shown speed this season, though results have yet to fall into place.

Meanwhile, Herbst started the season with solid momentum, placing P17 in each of the first three races, but then hit a rough patch. He struggled in five straight events, finishing outside the top-20 in all of them, including three in the 30s. His recent run at Texas, where he finished P14, offered a much-needed step in the right direction.

Addressing how he is adapting to the demands at 23XI Racing, Herbst acknowledged that the expectations are really high — which, in his view, is a good sign. It signals that he has a fast car and a strong team behind him, and that, as he put it, is all he can ask for.

For Riley Herbst, the focus now is on making the most of this opportunity and finding ways to keep improving. He highlighted that expectations are a regular topic within the team, but the discussions always revolve around progress, not pressure.