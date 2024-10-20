WATCH: How The Big Accident Involving Chase Elliott & Brad Keselowski Happened

NASCAR’s outing in Sin City this Sunday saw two playoff contenders’ days finish prematurely after a spectacular crash ruled out 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick and Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott during the 2024 South Point 400.

Advertisement

The first race of the Round of 8 saw both drivers get caught out during a restart and crash into each other while also taking RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski along for the ride.

The incident kicked off after veteran racing driver Martin Truex Jr. seemingly pinched Logano into the #45 Toyota Camry of Reddick who was on his outside. As a result, Reddick veered off the track collecting Keselowski while Elliott also spun uncontrollably.

TYLER REDDICK FLIPS! Reddick and Chase Elliott both crash. Reddick was able to drive his car to pit road but is done for the day. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kBjgRp4TC0 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 20, 2024

As Reddick veered off the track and onto the infield grass, the #45 Toyota was seen flipping over in spectacular fashion before landing on all four wheels. Reddick was then seen driving the car to his pit box in a surprising turn of events.

The incident relegated all three involved drivers to the sidelines as they were forced into retirement due to damages to their cars.

Keselowski recalls race-ending Las Vegas crash

Speaking to the media after being released from the infield care center, the driver of the #6 Ford Mustang recalled how he viewed the incident from his viewpoint.

He said, “Couple cars got together in front of me and I just couldn’t miss them. It’s a shame, it’s one of the best cars we’ve had in quite some time. Didn’t get to see it through.”

Ultimately, Joey Logano went on to win the event in a surprising finish after the Team Penske driver gambled on an aggressive fuel strategy towards the end of the event.

NASCAR heads to Miami next weekend with back-to-back intermediate tracks making appearances in the penultimate round of the Playoffs this season. It remains to be seen if Keselowski can find his way into victory lane over the coming four events despite not challenging for the ultimate prize in 2024.