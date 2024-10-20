mobile app bar

WATCH: How The Big Accident Involving Chase Elliott & Brad Keselowski Happened

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
(L-R) Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott

(L-R) Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott. Credits: © Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images, © Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NASCAR’s outing in Sin City this Sunday saw two playoff contenders’ days finish prematurely after a spectacular crash ruled out 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick and Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott during the 2024 South Point 400.

The first race of the Round of 8 saw both drivers get caught out during a restart and crash into each other while also taking RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski along for the ride.

The incident kicked off after veteran racing driver Martin Truex Jr. seemingly pinched Logano into the #45 Toyota Camry of Reddick who was on his outside. As a result, Reddick veered off the track collecting Keselowski while Elliott also spun uncontrollably.

As Reddick veered off the track and onto the infield grass, the #45 Toyota was seen flipping over in spectacular fashion before landing on all four wheels. Reddick was then seen driving the car to his pit box in a surprising turn of events.

The incident relegated all three involved drivers to the sidelines as they were forced into retirement due to damages to their cars.

Keselowski recalls race-ending Las Vegas crash

Speaking to the media after being released from the infield care center, the driver of the #6 Ford Mustang recalled how he viewed the incident from his viewpoint.

He said, “Couple cars got together in front of me and I just couldn’t miss them. It’s a shame, it’s one of the best cars we’ve had in quite some time. Didn’t get to see it through.”

Ultimately, Joey Logano went on to win the event in a surprising finish after the Team Penske driver gambled on an aggressive fuel strategy towards the end of the event.

NASCAR heads to Miami next weekend with back-to-back intermediate tracks making appearances in the penultimate round of the Playoffs this season. It remains to be seen if Keselowski can find his way into victory lane over the coming four events despite not challenging for the ultimate prize in 2024.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these