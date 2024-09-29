“Going to Put Him in the Fence”: Cole Custer Fires Warning Shot After Clash With Chandler Smith at Kansas

NASCAR Xfinity Series regulars Cole Custer and Chandler Smith ruffled each other’s feathers during this weekend’s Kansas Lottery 300. As the 2024 postseason kicked off, regular season champion Custer was seen coming to blows with Joe Gibbs Racing’s Smith as the two battled for the lead at Kansas Speedway.

However, the leaders fighting for P1 meant that Smith’s JGR teammate Aric Almirola was able to take the win away from the leading duo. Custer and Smith eventually finished in P2 and P3 respectively. Despite the runner-up finish, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver was left furious with the #81 Toyota Supra driver.

Custer’s frustration with his peer came after the JGR driver squeezed him into the outside wall two laps after the field restarted on lap 153. Managing to keep him behind, Smith cost Custer valuable track position to Almirola as the former Cup Series driver closed in on the leading duo.

Despite Custer managing to pass Smith with 10 laps to go, Custer was left defenseless against the #20 Toyota Supra. The post-race conversation included him making his frustrations known to his fellow competitor, before going on to give the JGR driver an ultimatum.

“It’s great he expects me to be mad. Now I’m going to take that risk and put him in the fence,” he told the media.

“I definitely didn’t put him in the fence”

Chandler Smith’s reaction to Custer’s post-race reaction was as expected, with the Georgia native also acknowledging his frustrations. Not completely sure if his defense from the SHR driver warranted such a reaction, the 22-year-old told the media, “I completely get it. I understand his point of view. It’s just, I definitely didn’t put him in the fence. I’ll have to go back and watch the replay but I was watching my rear view the whole time.”

With the 2024 Xfinity Series playoffs in full swing after this Saturday’s race in Kansas, it remains to be seen if further fireworks can be expected between Smith and Custer going forward.

The sport heads to the Talladega Superspeedway next weekend to kick off the second race of the Round of 12. Keeping in line with the style of track, the upcoming event will be crucial for drivers to survive if they plan on taking their championship hopes forward. The United Rentals 250 will go live from the facility on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET.