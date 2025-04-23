“They All Have Little to No Control”: Why Christopher Bell’s Wife Morgan Hates NASCAR Racing at the Superspeedways

Every NASCAR driver has a track type that plays to their strengths. Consider drivers such as Shane van Gisbergen, Chase Elliott, and Martin Truex Jr., who often lean toward road courses. But someone like a Denny Hamlin tends to favor intermediate or short oval tracks.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Bubba Wallace — given his consistent showings at Daytona — would likely tip the scales in favor of superspeedways. However, their spouses may or may not always share the same enthusiasm. Take Morgan Bell — wife of Christopher Bell — for example.

During her recent appearance on Believe in the Good with Haley Dillon, Morgan openly expressed her unease with superspeedway races.

She said, “I’m not a superspeedway fan. I don’t love that. I feel like they all have little to no control of what’s happening. Like they have control, but your control is only as much in control as the other 35 people around you.”

Morgan Bell reiterated her stance with a touch of humor, saying, “I mean it’s just… Yeah, superspeedways aren’t my fav. Those are definitely… the stress might become a little more pegged on superspeedway days.”

Interestingly, Christopher Bell’s numbers on superspeedways paint a mixed picture as well. His current average finish on such tracks sits at 19.2. This season, he stumbled out of the gate with a P31 finish at Daytona but quickly turned the tide, winning the very next superspeedway race in Atlanta, and following it up with two more wins in a row.

As for Morgan’s favorite venue, she didn’t skip a beat — Bristol takes the cake. In her words, the Bristol night race offers an event like no other. The action happens at a fast speed, and the close quarters allow fans to see every move as it happens, with the cars closer than at other tracks.

Christopher Bell reveals the track he finds the toughest

In a recent interview on Rubbin’ is Racing, Bell singled out Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway as the toughest tracks in his playbook. He attributed the challenge to the nature of drafting-style racing, which puts him behind the eight ball due to Toyota’s limited presence on the grid compared to the larger fleets fielded by Chevrolet and Ford.

On superspeedways, teamwork often makes or breaks a race, and Bell knows he’s playing catch-up in that department. When it comes to tracks that reward pure driving talent, he pointed to Darlington Raceway as his ultimate test.

He explained that Darlington demands precision, the surface is slick, the groove is narrow, and drivers constantly slide around with little margin for error. They must run inches from the wall lap after lap without putting a foot wrong. According to Bell, it’s the kind of track that exposes even the slightest weakness and calls for perfection under pressure, which is why it’s his favorite.