“Gordon and Hendrick screwing”: NASCAR Fans “Smell Sabotage”, Slam HMS for Alex Bowman Appeal Decision

While last Sunday marked a high note for Hendrick Motorsports with Kyle Larson winning the race, the day wasn’t without its low points for the team.

Advertisement

Alex Bowman’s unexpected disqualification for car weight issues threw a wrench in the works for Rick Hendrick’s racing outfit post-race. Just when it seemed like half of the eight playoff contenders would hail from HMS the #48 team’s penalty changed the Round of 8 picture significantly.

The #48 Chevy was disqualified during the post-race technical inspection following the final race of the Round of 12, plunging Bowman from a P18 finish to the bottom of the 38-car field.

In the aftermath, Brad Moran, Managing Director of the NASCAR Cup Series, detailed the specifics of the #48’s infraction. He also assured that should Hendrick Motorsports opt to appeal the disqualification. The process would be expedited, with a resolution expected swiftly, likely within the next few days said Moran.

However, the team has chosen to not contest Bowman’s disqualification. Bob Pockrass relayed the team’s official stance, stating, “Hendrick won’t appeal the Bowman disqualification. They said they didn’t give themselves enough of a margin to meet the postrace standards (no explanation on how the car lost the weight).”

Hendrick won’t appeal the Bowman disqualification. They said they didn’t give themselves enough of a margin to meet the postrace standards (no explanation on how the car lost the weight). Team statement: pic.twitter.com/pPtbeKVloZ — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 14, 2024

The decision did not go down well with NASCAR fans, who suspect there might be more to the story. One fan suggested favoritism within the team, commenting, “Gordon and Hendrick screwing over Bowman. I guarantee you if it were any of the other there’s cars, they would have appealed.” Another fan expressed suspicions more bluntly: “I smell sabotage.”

The backlash continued as one fan remarked, “If Bowman didn’t feel like the odd man out before, this would pretty much seal the deal. So strange.”

Another fan voiced their frustration directly on Bob Pockrass’s post, saying, “As a Bowman fan I am highly disappointed and very angry with the team!!”

Bowman’s misfortune turned out to be Joey Logano’s lucky break

Heading into the Charlotte Roval race, the #22 Team Penske driver, found himself 13 points short of the cutoff for advancing. Determined, he pushed hard throughout the race, finishing P8 and amassing 17 stage points along with a total of 46 points. This placed him third in points earned for the race, trailing only Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

Despite his efforts, Logano initially still fell short by 4 points of making the Round of 8. However, fortune was on his side as the #48 car failed the post-race inspection. It stripped Bowman of his 10 stage points and relegated him to only one point.

The sudden change meant that Logano was attributed 18 stage points and a total of 47 points, vaulting him past Bowman by a comfortable 20-point margin and securing his spot in the Round of 8. According to the latest standings, Logano now occupies the eighth spot with an 11-point gap to bridge to reach the top four.