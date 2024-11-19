“There’s Nothing I Can Do”: Michael Jordan Reveals His Only Role as NASCAR Owner During Races

If there was one thing that 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan hated in all the years he played basketball, it was those seconds that he spent not bouncing the ball on the court. Not competing on the frontlines was never on his books. But that’s what he has been subjected to as a team owner in NASCAR. Needless to say, he isn’t a fan of being on the sidelines at the race track either.

He tells GQ Sports, “It’s a very different feeling. It’s like how my parents must have felt when they would come to watch me play for the Bulls. I’m nervous, but there’s truly nothing I can do. I have no ability to influence the outcome of the race, so I can only support and cheer on our team and drivers.” But his support and cheer have been more than enough for the team to perform.

The No. 45 driver Tyler Reddick carried the 23XI Racing banner as far as the Championship 4 race in 2024. Not an easy feat to achieve for a team that’s still an infant in the sport.

Reddick has continually been highly appreciative of how Jordan motivates him and others in the race shop. He even honored the legend by dedicating him the Round of 8 victory in Homestead-Miami.

Although it isn’t likely, Jordan certainly must have considered for a fleeting moment that he ought to get inside one of the Next Gen cars and give stock car racing a shot. And he might even have made out to be a decent driver. Reddick’s crew chief Billy Scott notes, quite surprised, that Jordan is more knowledgeable on certain technicalities than most fans are.

Is Denny Hamlin happy with Jordan’s contribution?

The other signature that the incorporation papers of 23XI Racing have on them is that of Denny Hamlin. The veteran driver has been Jordan’s partner in owning the outfit and he couldn’t be more pleased with how things are shaping up. He believes that Jordan has made the team a more cohesive unit and that he brings a strong winner’s mentality to the table.

He said at Martinsville earlier this month, “The racing side of it brings out more emotion and passion than I’ve seen outside of his own career in sport. I’ve seen him on golf courses; I’ve seen him play cards, things like that – I’ve seen all of that, but nothing matches the emotion that winning a NASCAR race has shown in him.”

This strong involvement is what makes Jordan want to win a championship more than anything. It is perhaps the only thing that can come close to making him feel the way those seven NBA championships did. He would jump into the car and get going if he could, but for now, he puts his trust in Reddick and Bubba Wallace.