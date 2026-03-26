Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports File Fresh Accusations Ahead of Tomorrow’s Preliminary Injunction Hearing

Six races into the 2026 season and one of NASCAR’s most exciting battles continues to rage away from the track, albeit putting up a bad look for the sport. Joe Gibbs vs. Chris Gabehart, which stemmed from the team’s former competition director’s exit from the team, will enter a new phase of court battle tomorrow.

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Joe Gibbs Racing took its dispute with Gabehart to the federal court, filing a lawsuit that seeks to enforce an 18-month non-compete clause an block him from working for Spire Motorsports like he is now. The team has also accused Gabehart of accessing and retaining confidential information on his way out, claiming the material could be used to aid his new team.

Court filings stated that Gabehart accessed and photographed data tied to driver pay, team finances, and technical matters in the days before he announced his exit and move to Spire. However, Gabehart denied all the claims.

The case now moves toward a key date, with a preliminary injunction hearing set for March 27. Both sides have submitted briefs following expedited discovery as the matter heads into court. Parts of the record remain under seal, but filings from Gabehart and Spire push back on JGR’s claims. They argue that JGR stopped paying Gabehart before ending his contract and did so without cause. It was also the move that broke the terms of the agreement.

Gabehart’s side also maintains that he followed the steps required to avoid the 18-month non-compete clause and that there was no proof he shared trade secrets with Spire. Reports and statements from Gabehart have noted that Spire was not covering the legal fees of Denny Hamlin’s former crew chief.

JGR, for its part, has doubled down. In its filings, the team claims Gabehart used its trade secrets to benefit Spire, gathered data after accepting Spire’s offer, worked with Spire leadership to conceal his actions, and destroyed records related to communications with Jeff Dickerson, co-owner of Spire Motorsports.

JGR-Gabehart preliminary injunction hearing tomorrow. Both sides got to file supplemental briefs today based on expedited discovery. Some key elements appear redacted (sealed). JGR still has brief to file (1/2) — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 25, 2026

The team has also argued that Gabehart’s role at Spire mirrors his prior position in all but name, pointing to a pay structure tied to NASCAR Cup operations and a clause in his Spire deal that bars future involvement in NASCAR if he leaves that organization.

JGR in filing today argues that Gabehart:

-Operationalized JGR’s trade secrets for Spire’s benefit

-Harvested confidential information after accepting Spire’s offer

-Coordinated with Spire leadership to obscure his activities

-Destroyed evidence of communications with Dickerson https://t.co/u7Zh9iVF80 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 25, 2026

For now, the court has taken a preliminary action. In early March, a federal judge granted a limited restraining order on Gabehart at JGR’s request. The order allows Gabehart to remain with Spire Motorsports but bars him from carrying out duties that match his former role at JGR. He has also been directed to return any confidential material in his possession as the case moves forward.