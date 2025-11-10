NASCAR 101: Inside the World of Grassroots Racing and the Bandolero Race Car

Grassroots-level racing is often termed the feeder program for larger fish, such as NASCAR. Young drivers with little financial backing use racing events such as Legend Car and Bandolero to make a name for themselves and climb the professional ladder. The organization that organizes these events in the United States and elsewhere is INEX, formed in 1995.

INEX is the third largest sanctioning body in the country, only behind NASCAR and the International Motor Content Association (IMCA). With 2,500 members firing the engines, it sanctions over 2,000 races annually at over 140 tracks. INEX’s primary goal is to promote rules and safety regulations for the U.S. Legend Cars International program.

U.S. Legend Cars, Inc. is the largest manufacturer of race cars in the world. It is also the exclusive producer of Legend Car and Bandolero. So, how did these cars come into production? In 1992, the officials at the Charlotte Motor Speedway identified a common need across the racing scene in North America. This need was for a low-maintenance and cheap race car.

Following extensive research, the first Legend car was unveiled at Charlotte in April 1992. Legend Car has become one of the fastest-growing racing disciplines since then. Drivers are classified into four divisions: The Pro Division, The Masters Division, The Semi-Pro Division, and the Young Lions Division. The cars across all these divisions remain the same.

Where does the Bandolero fit in?

The Bandolero fits in as the stepping stone between Legend Car and karting. It was introduced in 1997 in Charlotte and entered the national competition in 1998. It is a competition open to drivers seven years or older. The objective for the former Charlotte Motor Speedway president, Humpy Wheeler, was to create an easy-maintenance car.

With its Italian-inspired design, it serves as a great tool for new and upcoming drivers. It operates with a left-foot braking system, similar to a kart. It also features a centrifugal clutch, making it unnecessary for a driver to shift gears. There are two divisions in Bandolero: Outlaws and Bandits.

The Outlaws Division is for older and experienced drivers who are older than 12. Drivers who start their careers in Bandolero get sorted in the Bandits Division. They are typically between the ages of 7 and 11. These drivers do not need any prior experience to compete in this series.