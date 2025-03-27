Kurt Busch’s Uncanny Reaction to Father-Son Duo Kyle & Brexton Busch Going Racing Is Like Being Asked to Pick Your Favorite Child

Aug 26, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Kurt Busch address s the media after announcing his retirement prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Nine-year-old Brexton Busch is a rising star in the world of dirt racing. After winning multiple accolades in various local tracks, he got to race against his father, the two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, this week for the first time at the Millbridge Speedway. The motorsports community couldn’t control its excitement at this head-to-head clash.

Advertisement

Brexton’s social media team put up a video of his car and his father’s on Instagram ahead of qualifying on March 26. Kurt Busch, his uncle, commented, “I feel like mom, be safe, boys. Kinda weird. Don’t know who to root for. Maybe a 1-2.”

Not long after, a fan replied to the elder Busch, saying, “Wish you were out there with them!”

Watching the three Buschs in action together would have been quite the sight. Another fan added, “From “Busch brothers 1-2 boys, that’s pretty awesome mom and dad should be proud” to the next generation would bring a tear to my eye, rooting for it.” Yet another wrote, “Dang, so cool. I’m guessing mom & dad have more butterflies than Brexton.”

It certainly was a thrilling experience for Kyle. He’d told Newsweek how Brexton felt bad about not being able to celebrate with his father in the Cup Series victory lane often.

The Richard Childress Racing driver is in bad form right now, and it has been a while since he won a race. Regardless of the guilt, he must have felt good about the quality time they had together on the track.

Soooo, looks like P3 for @KyleBusch & P6 for @brextonbusch… massive, Busch fam!! Now, should we bring an Olaf hat to Martinsville? #BattleOfTheBuschs https://t.co/D0p3YCu6hD — Lucas Oil Products (@Lucas_Oil) March 27, 2025

Another fan said, “I literally cried seeing u two lined up for qualifying! What a moment as a parent to race your baby! Love this so much for u both!” All these sentiments of the fans were rewarded with a telling performance from both Kyle and Brexton. The father finished in third place while the son came home with a sixth-place result.

The contest was in the 600cc Winged Micro division. Brexton, too, must be feeling the weight of not celebrating with his father in victory lane a bit lighter.

Hopefully, Kyle will get back to racing at his usual levels soon. His next Cup Series race will be at the Martinsville Speedway this weekend. He finished 21st in last Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami.