“Gotta Get Some Stuff Fixed”: Denny Hamlin Gives Glimpse Into Off-Season Plans

The off-season plans for racing drivers mostly revolve around resting and refreshing themselves from all the hard work and preparing for the next season. While some enjoy remaining in the racing universe, dwelling in different disciplines, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has a little different take on his plans for downtime this off-season.

While speaking on his podcast, Hamlin stated, “I do get some time to myself. I’m gonna take more vacation time. This year by far the most busy year that I’ve had with the podcast and the race team and I got family. I’ve got to drive. I’ve got just so much on my plate week in, week out.”

“I will be taking time off. I’m going to go somewhere for Christmas instead of having everyone here and just gonna try to get away a little bit. I’ve got some recovery to do physically. I’ve gotta get I gotta get some stuff fixed.”

He then explained how it had become the norm for him to get some or the other surgery done to make sure everything was alright. Hamlin added, “But once we get that stuff fixed, I think I certainly will be better and ready to get going for 2024.”

Denny Hamlin likes to stay away from race cars in the off-season

Speaking further, Hamlin explained how in a recent Q&A session, he was asked about his offseason activities and whether he likes to go racing, such as in a late model.

The JGR driver responded by saying that he learned a long time ago that the best way for him personally to get rejuvenated and keep doing what he does is to take a break during the offseason. He added, “20 years into this race is to not race. Yeah, I don’t. I have no connection to racing in the offseason.”

However, he acknowledged that he does enjoy watching some of the late model stuff from time to time, like the Snowball Derby. “For me, it’s not seeing any race cars or anything for a while is what I need,” Hamlin concluded.

Hamlin seems to enjoy hibernating away from all the high-octane racing energy. In the end, everyone has a different way to relax and rejuvenate, of course, and for Hamlin, it’s moving away from all the noise.