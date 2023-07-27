“We Will Go to Work” – Joey Logano’s “It’s Dumb” Rant Forces NASCAR Into Action

The race at the Pocono 400 went from being very good to really bad for Joey Logano mid-way through the race. After winning stage one, the Team Penske driver pitted as per his strategy. But when he joined back, he was somewhere in the middle of the pack. Thereafter, a wreck occurred where he was shunted into the outside wall. The incident led to all four of his tires blowing out.

Advertisement

Now sitting on the tarmac, all Logano hoped for was a quick resolution and recovery to the pits. Instead, he got into a verbal expletive-filled altercation with the track workers, where he argued about how he wanted to be taken back to the pits.

Recently, speaking about the matter at hand, a NASCAR spokesperson commented on the situation Logano had been subjected to. During this time, he mentioned how NASCAR would be brainstorming to come up with a practical solution as soon as possible.

Advertisement

NASCAR insider says will work on Joey Logano’s rant



While speaking with SiriusXM NASCAR, the Senior Vice President of competition of NASCAR, Elton Sawyer stated, “Towing all the way around again two miles was not ideal, but that’s really what we had to do in that circumstance.”

“But we will go to work to figure out what the next procedure is… To be able to get the cars, we need to get picked up straight and get on a rollback and get them back. Towing them or pushing them back is not ideal. But it is what we have today.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/1683975421623427072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He added, “And as far as putting tires and a jack… In the back of a chase vehicle and get them to the incident that’s… I’m not saying that’s not on the table. But it’s pretty far down the priority list for the simple reason.”

“Just fast forward to a superspeedway where we potentially could have multiple vehicles sitting there with four flat tires. So what do we do? Pull out to the point stainings and say, ‘Okay, go get the point leader first.’ Those things are just not practical, in a way during the event to be able to recover.”

Advertisement

What did Joey Logano rant about at Pocono Raceway?



After Logano reached the pits, he told the media about his frustration with how he was dragged around for 2 miles in his wrecked car. He also mentioned how it was stupid, how NASCAR dealt with track recovery, and urged that there was a simple fix to the matter.

While speaking to the press, Logano had mentioned, “It’s rough, your heads bouncing around in there. It’s stupid… I saw at least 25 trucks. If we can put four tires on one of them with a jack and an impact that can just change the tires and let us come back instead of dragging the car two miles around the racetrack…”

“It’s dumb. I don’t know. It is what it is, but it seems like it has a very easy fix. I’ve brought this up before, but I guess it doesn’t matter.”

With NASCAR paying heed to Logano’s comments, it seems that there is going to be a change in the vehicle recovery strategy in future races. Thanks to Logano, things might get better for both the drivers and the trackside workers. But it’s surprising how it takes an expletive-filled rant to the media before NASCAR decided to bring positive changes into the sport.