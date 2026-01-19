“Not the Easiest Thing For Me to Accept”: Connor Zilisch’s Blunt Verdict on New NASCAR Format

NASCAR’s return to the Chase format arrives as welcome news for fans, for television partners seeking stronger viewership, for veteran competitors, and for all-around talents. The shift, however, complicates the road for star drivers. Connor Zilisch recently addressed that reality, fully aware that the new format might not cut him any slack.

Zilisch has built a strong reputation on road courses and has also won on ovals, yet he recognizes that the revised format may create headwinds. He stated, “Obviously, winning is probably the easier way in for me, but by no means does that mean I prefer the playoffs. So yeah, I think it’s good for everybody. I think fans like it. I’m glad that NASCAR made that decision to do something different. Who knows, it could not work out, but at least we’re trying.”

When he was reminded of the last NASCAR Xfinity campaign, in which he won 10 races overall but failed to win the finale and lost the title to Jesse Love, Zilisch was asked whether he would now prefer a full 10-race playoff season versus a single winner-take-all showdown. He responded,

“Yeah, exactly. I can’t go back and look at that anymore. I lost, and that’s the way it is. It took a few weeks to get over it. And certainly wasn’t the easiest thing for me to accept.”

After Rolex 24 practice for next week’s race finished Saturday night, I caught up with Connor Zilisch. … Zilisch on the new Chase format and how win-and-in could impact his chances — and on whether the finish of the Xfinity season influences his view. pic.twitter.com/3Ez2fopxs6 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 18, 2026

He understood that under the elimination format, cumulative success meant little if a driver did not win the final event. But for him, the focus shifts forward as he noted that he has far more ahead to pursue than to analyze what slipped away.

On a bigger scale, the implications stretch beyond Zilisch. Road-course stalwarts and niche specialists, like superspeedway drivers or short track experts, who previously benefited from a “win-and-you’re-in” wildcard, such as Shane van Gisbergen, may now face a steeper mountain. With qualification determined solely by points, contenders must deliver steady production across all track types to secure a berth inside the top 16.

Several drivers, such as Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and, to a degree, Kyle Larson, have demonstrated the ability to excel on a wide range of track types. Many of the sport’s top performers have built their foundation on the oval circuits that dominate the NASCAR schedule before transferring those skills to road courses.

Drivers such as Larson have earned reputations as contenders on nearly any surface. Historically, figures like Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart mastered both disciplines at the highest level, setting standards that modern drivers continue to chase.

Meanwhile, Zilisch is currently focused on the Rolex 24, getting ready for the endurance classic while still coming back from the collarbone surgery prompted by his Watkins Glen victory lane mishap. Giving an update on his shoulder, he said it feels solid and didn’t require any offseason procedures.