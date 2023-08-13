“Gotta Make Some Moves”: Denny Hamlin Calls for Fast-Track Action on His NASCAR Contract Situation With JGR

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing have been together since the start of his career in the top flight of NASCAR. Having started his Cup career in 2005, Hamlin has always driven for JGR and now looks forward to continuing to do so. However, it is his contract extension that has still not come through.

Despite his positive relationship with FedEx and Toyota, there seems to have been a delay in his extension announcement till now. And recently, while speaking with the media, the JGR veteran explained his situation and the reason behind the delay.

He also added that he wished that the deal had gone through sooner.

Denny Hamlin explains the delay in his contract renewal



Hamlin spoke to the media before Sunday’s road course race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He revealed, “I mean, nothing big has changed. It is a process and obviously, it is the relationship with Toyota.”

He added, “Being in the middle of the triangle here between 23XI, myself, and Joe Gibbs Racing. We have to get a deal done all around…”

As per Hamlin, it is the intricate relationship between him, his seat at Joe Gibbs Racing, his co-owned team–23XI Racing, and TRD which all have to be settled in the deal. After all, 23XI Racing is also a part of the Toyota Racing Development family. Once all of this is settled, things should move rapidly to sign Hamlin’s extension.

Hamlin wished the contract had been done sooner



Despite the delays, things seem to be moving in his favor. Although, Hamlin would have wished that the contract woes would have concluded sooner than this late into the season. The JGR driver said, “It’s certainly later in the calendar than I hoped it to be… Unfortunately, it’s super late into the season, so gotta make some moves.”

Of course, Hamlin’s insistence on the contract situation being resolved sooner makes perfect sense considering he saw what happened to his ex-teammate last year. But then again, Hamlin doesn’t have a sponsor problem. Plus, he has been really good this season with three wins to his name and second position in the playoff standings.

Looking at his performance and statistics, there is no reason to delay his signing further, but that is the case at the moment. Now his fans would hope he and Toyota Racing Development can an agreement soon and finalize his contract as soon as possible.