Hailie Deegan’s Murky NASCAR Future Down to Ford’s Driver Development Says Kevin Harvick

In 2020, Hailie Deegan won the Rookie of the Year award in the ARCA Menards Series. She was seen as one of the brightest NASCAR prospects as she moved to the NASCAR Truck Series the year after. Now, four years since that achievement, the 23-year-old is without a drive in the middle of the season. With her future in question, former driver Kevin Harvick shares his thoughts.

Deegan was a part of the Toyota development program from 2017 to 2019 before moving to Ford. Harvick believes that the move was her big mistake. As one of the most promising female race car drivers in a long time, she had built a substantial fanbase for herself.

However, when it was announced that she was leaving Trucks for an Xfinity seat, there were murmurs that it was happening far too soon. Now, halfway through her first season in the series, she has parted ways with her team, proving the doubters right.

“The big mistake here was getting out of the Toyota development system,” Harvick said on his podcast. “Getting out of that Toyota development program with all the resources, and they’re willing to give time. I think that she needed more time in the Truck Series.”

The 2014 Cup Series champion believes that Ford has the worst development system of all three manufacturers in NASCAR today. Toyota, on the other hand, has the best according to the veteran.

What does the future hold for Deegan?

Deegan’s performance this season has not been up to standards. The 23-year-old sat 27th on the points table with zero finishes in the top 10. Additionally, her Truck Series track record is not that impressive either. In three years, she only accumulated one top-five and six top-10 finishes. Finding a ride for the next season will be a problem with such numbers, but she isn’t giving up hope.

“The only thing I am focused on is getting back to being competitive. That is all that matters to me. I’m working as quick as possible to find the best opportunities to get back to the track. I’m thankful for the following that I have and everyone who supports me,” she said as per a report.

Her massive fan following will surely help draw race teams to her but Deegan needs to improve her on-track record as well to stand out in the drivers market. Ultimately, everyone’s wish is to run in the top division of the sport. But considering Deegan’s recent career setback, those plans will inevitably delayed.