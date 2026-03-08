“Hard for Me to See Any Negatives” About Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Involvement, Says Brad Keselowski

The 2026 Cup Series season has belonged to 23XI Racing so far. They have won three races in a row, with the results alone drawing attention across the garage. Add to that the presence of co owner Michael Jordan in the garage, and the spotlight is firmly on the team.

Jordan’s celebrations in victory lane, time spent in the garage, and appearances in interviews have also caught the attention of people beyond the stock car world. His connection to the team has even nudged some former figures from the NBA to pay attention to NASCAR. But that is not necessarily a bad thing, at least not according to Brad Keselowski.

From Keselowski’s perspective, it would be hard to argue that Jordan’s involvement has brought anything but positives.

In Phoenix ahead of Sunday’s race, the RFK Racing owner said, “He’s made the decision and choice to participate at a high level to be engaged. The fringe benefit for the sport is the brand that he has outside of it, which naturally comes with him, which I think is a great thing.”

“I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the sport. It’s hard for me to see any negatives. I’m sure there are probably some out there, but I don’t see them, and I’m genuinely happy that he’s a part of our sport,” he continued.

Keselowski also steered the conversation away from the notion that a big name alone brings value. In NASCAR, showing up in person carries weight. Some owners run teams from offices far from the weekly grind. Others appear at tracks rarely, but Jordan, Keselowski noted, shows up. He walks through the garage, speaks with crew members, and takes part in the cadence of race weekends.

That said, Keselowski shared a different perspective. MJ has already climbed mountains in sports and business. His Chicago Bulls stint filled trophy cases, and his ventures outside the court built an empire.

Keselowski said that if he lived MJ’s life, he might pause before signing up for a schedule that requires flights across the country week after week in a sport where victory often slips through a team’s fingers.

In stock-car racing, the math rarely favors any single team. Fields remain large, competition stays tight, and even teams with speed often leave the track without a win. Owners can pour funds into cars, people, and equipment, and still watch the checkered flag fall for someone else.

Because of that reality, Keselowski pointed out that while 23XI Racing has been on a roll with three straight wins, the team has still dealt more losses than victories this season. For him, that makes MJ’s involvement stand out even more. The willingness to keep showing up, week after week, despite the odds, tells that MJ’s interest in NASCAR runs deeper than a passing venture.