NASCAR Trivia: How Much Power Does the Next Gen Cup Car’s Engine Make?

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 19: David Ragan ( 60 RFK Racing Buildsubmarines.com Ford) races in turn 4 during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 19, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402191296500

The NASCAR NextGen Cup Series car is a seventh-generation machine that carries the soul of the sport inside it. Introduced in 2022, it comes with a host of engineering and safety advancements that have proven to be of exceptional use over these last few years. The most important element in the car is its engine, which is manufactured by each of the three carmakers – Ford, Toyota, and Chevy.

NASCAR has limited the power in these engines to 550 HP for restrictor plate racing and to 670 HP for other track types. This represents a significant decrease from the power that was in use in the late 90s and the 2000s. The transmission on the car is an X-Trac five-speed transaxle. The biggest reason behind the low horsepower is to facilitate the entry of new carmakers to the sport.

NASCAR executive Steve O’Donnell stated his belief back in 2021 that the 670 HP limit was well within range to attract new OEMs. Three years on, there has been no sight of one. One of the pain points that the new engines have caused is on the short-track racing product. Difficulties in passing have long called for an increase in power but the promotion continues to be reluctant to the notion.

Several drivers including Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson have reiterated the need for more HP time and time again. But the demands have fallen on deaf ears thus far. In the meanwhile, NASCAR continues to experiment with tires and other means to make the short-track racing product more viable. In its defense, increasing the horsepower would mean added costs for teams. This would again result in a fresh list of issues.

NASCAR introduces new car with 1340 HP in its engine

Partnering with automation company ABB, NASCAR unveiled an EV prototype in Chicago a few weeks back. The 1,000 kW vehicle supposedly produces over 1,340 horsepower. Though the car is a long way away from being in use for racing, NASCAR lifted the curtains on it as a showcase of intent. Despite its impressive speeding capabilities, not every driver and fan was left in awe of it.

Kevin Harvick interestingly noted on an earlier episode of Harvick Happy Hour that such vehicles had no future in the sport. He also said that a race car that didn’t make any noise just didn’t excite him. For someone used to the roar of the V8 engines, the squeal of electric powertrains can be pretty hard to adjust to. Thankfully, he won’t have to.