Has F1 Legend Kimi Raikkonen Ever Won a NASCAR Race?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kimi Raikkonen (91) is introduced at Circuit of the Americas.

Mar 26, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kimi Raikkonen (91) is introduced at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

In motorsport, certain drivers have created an allure for themselves in a single discipline that begs the question of whether their skills are transferable to other disciplines. Kimi Raikkonen entered the world of F1 in 2001 as an enigma, with only 23 races under his belt before his debut for Sauber. He left the sport in 2021 as the last-ever Formula 1 world champion for Ferrari.

But in between his illustrious career at the pinnacle of single-seater, open-wheel motor racing, the Finnish racing ace — more commonly known as ‘The Iceman’ — tried to ply his trade across the pond in NASCAR. But has he ever won?

The simple answer is no. But it must be appreciated that Raikkonen never participated in a full season of Stock Car racing. The 2007 F1 world champion took a hiatus from the premier racing series for two seasons between 2010 and 2011. During that time he competed in the World Rally Championship and NASCAR.

Raikkonen raced for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series for a one-off appearance at the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. Despite qualifying 31st, Raikkonen ended the day with a strong 15th. He also participated in the Nationwide Series on the same track for one race.

After hanging up his racing helmet for good in Formula 1, Raikkonen tried his hand at the coveted NASCAR Cup Series. In 2022, he decided to race for Trackhouse Racing, sporting the No. 91 Chevrolet at Watkins Glen. His debut Cup Series race saw him run briefly in the top 10 before crashing out.

He returned to the No.91 Chevy next year — this time running around the Circuit of the Americas. He was placed as high as fourth in the dying embers of the race but a chaotic end saw him plummet down to 29th at the end of the day.

Raikkonen has also made it very clear that he does not have any plans of racing in the championship on a full-time basis. Rather, he only wanted a “positive experience,” as per Racing America. Hence, we might never see the Iceman take to victory lane in NASCAR.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

