Has Haley Dillon Starred in a Music Video? Everything About NASCAR Star Ty Dillon’s Wife & Her Acting Pursuits

Haley Dillon, wife of NASCAR driver Ty Dillon, recently stepped into the spotlight with her YouTube podcast, Believe in the Good with Haley Dillon. The series offers a candid glimpse into life as a NASCAR wife, blending behind-the-scenes anecdotes with heartfelt conversations featuring fellow driver wives and special guests. But for fans wondering if her world extends beyond pit roads and race weekends, the answer is a resounding yes.

Far from being confined to the NASCAR bubble, Haley has carved out space in film, television, and music. Notably, she appeared in Luke Combs’ 2022 music video for “The Kind of Love We Make,” a track released as the second single from Combs’ third studio album, Growin’ Up.

Written by Combs alongside Jamie Davis, Dan Isbell, and Reid Isbell, and co-produced with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, the video traces two love stories — one young, one old. Haley portrays half of the younger couple, a firefighter and a paramedic, juggling hectic schedules until they’re called to a blaze at the older couple’s home. Miraculously, the homeowners remain blissfully unaware of the fire, too swept up in each other while dancing.

Her on-screen ventures don’t end there. Haley has taken on roles in the TV show Blue Ridge, where she plays Dixie, and the movie Another Life, portraying a character named Kathy. Her acting credits extend to ventures like Cornered, Camp, and Land Rights. In 2023, she appeared in a PayPal commercial, which she shared on Instagram.

Earlier this year, in February, she posted a scene from Blue Ridge and teased what’s to come: “Finishing up shooting season 2 of Blue Ridge! Here’s a clip from season 1, excited for you all to see some more of Dixie soon.”

While juggling acting, podcasting, and life in the NASCAR orbit, Haley continues to wear multiple hats with ease. At home, she manages a full plate as a mother to three children — Oakley Ray Dillon, Kapton Reed Dillon, and Bear Dakota Dillon — and proving she’s as much a force behind the scenes as she is in front of the camera.