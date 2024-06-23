Has Kyle Larson Lost Trust in Christopher Bell After JGR Driver’s PR Nightmare?

Christopher Bell’s public slip-up during a NASCAR Cup Series press conference ahead of this weekend’s event is one of the biggest talking points right now and Kyle Larson is yet another personality to join in. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was seen pulling Bell’s leg on social media after the Joe Gibbs Racing star mistakenly revealed Chase Briscoe’s plans to join Coach Gibbs’ racing outfit.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Larson spoke about how he was very proud of the tweet he sent out, along with whether he would trust the #20 Toyota Camry driver going forward.

“I’m sure he’ll be a much higher awareness now so, yeah I think you can probably trust him going forward.”

Kyle Larson said he couldn't type fast enough the tweet about Chase Elliott going to Joe Gibbs Racing as a joke after Christopher Bell accidentally let it slip that "Chase" (meaning Chase Briscoe) is joining JGR next year. pic.twitter.com/oWoC5DnNKN — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 22, 2024

Ever since the announcement of Stewart-Haas Racing discontinuing its participation in NASCAR’s premier series, Chase Briscoe was linked to the possibility of a drive with Joe Gibbs Racing. Martin Truex Jr.’s retirement announcement further propagated the links between JGR and Briscoe, which have now been confirmed by Christopher Bell.

It is almost certain that Briscoe will be seen driving the #19 entry in 2025 as Truex Jr. vacates the same at the end of this year.

How did Kyle Larson react to Christopher Bell’s public slip-up on social media?

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion quoted a video of the press conference where Christopher Bell mistakenly pre-empted Chase Briscoe’s alliance with JGR and had fun with current teammate Chase Elliott.

Since Bell did not mention the last name of the driver in the press conference, Larson joked about how his HMS teammate Elliott was due to join JGR. He tweeted, “Man totally blind sided by this news! Wishing @chaselliott the best on his new adventure at @JoeGibbsRacing Have enjoyed you as a teammate. Good luck”

Oh man, anyone who has ever accidentally told someone a secret that was not meant to be told publicly, has to feel for Christopher Bell. While it’s embarrassing that he slipped up, at least it led to a really funny moment where everyone got a laugh. pic.twitter.com/y1JPeyK5TR — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) June 21, 2024

Larson followed up on his light-hearted tweet and how he was proud of what he sent out and elaborated further in a recent interview saying, “I was like really proud of it. I was typing it so fast, I couldn’t wait to get it out.”

He further added on what his conversation was like with either driver involved and said, “I texted Bell and Briscoe I think before I even sent that tweet that I was dying laughing because it was hilarious. That’s the greatest way to announce somebody coming to a team I think.”

Now fans of the sport wait on Joe Gibbs Racing and Chase Briscoe themselves to make their relationship official.