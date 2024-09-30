Has Ross Chastain’s Watermelon Smashing Celebration Gone Too Far? NASCAR Fans Give Verdict

Ross Chastain spoiled any hopes that playoff drivers had of winning in Kansas on Sunday. He held off William Byron at the finish and returned to victory lane in the intermediate track to secure his fifth Cup Series victory. Chastain got atop his No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro in front of the fans and smashed a watermelon in celebration of the success, as is his trademark. But is it time he stopped doing so?

Fans reacted to a clip of the watermelon being smashed, posted by NASCAR on NBC, on X to deliver their thoughts. The opinion of one fan stood out from the rest in contrast and read, “I hate this celebration it’s so gimmicky. Seriously what do they say act like you’ve won before you don’t need this it just makes your interview look fake too. Glad he won though, kept Byron out. #NASCAR”

Chastain doesn’t break open the fruit without reason. His family farms watermelons in Florida. He has acknowledged on multiple stages that he wouldn’t be where he is if it weren’t for the money that the melons brought in. Celebrating on victory lane by smashing a melon is just a tiny way by which he showcases gratitude. And a major part of the fandom loves him for it.

Another fan responded to the criticism, “A wonderful celebration!!! A driver that knows how to plug his sponsor with free air time and his family business!!!! Fans were cheering!!!! Sorry about your view.” Other comments just confirmed this view. One wrote, “I always love watching him doing the watermelon smash.” and another followed, “YESS!!! LOVE TO SEE IT!”

What led to Chastain smashing a watermelon in Kansas?

Chastain winning a race has been a long time coming this season. He leads the field in terms of top-15 finishes (30) and rightly deserves to have a win to his name. But the result isn’t that big of a surprise. After all, the No.1 Trackhouse Racing team has won two races in each of the previous two seasons.

Going to Kansas, he had five top-5 finishes but no top-3 finishes. He was extremely fast in practice and pulled himself together for a great race. But it wasn’t until the final restart that things fell into his pocket. Martin Truex Jr. had been leading when Carson Hocevar caused the final caution.

Truex picked the top lane on the restart and Chastain chose the bottom. The No. 1 car got a big push to the front and took the lead from the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran with Byron moving to second. Chastain then kept his position for 20 laps to earn watermelon smashing rights. What a way to end a Sunday.