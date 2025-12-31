Has Shane van Gisbergen Found the Perfect Setup for the Ovals After Road Course Dominance in 2025?

Cup Series drivers have long been warned that their jobs will get a lot more difficult once Shane van Gisbergen figures out the trick to race well on the ovals. The Kiwi is simply unbeatable when it comes to road course racing, which he proved in 2025 by winning five races on road courses. And now, he is closer than ever to finding that missing oval-shaped piece of the puzzle as well.

It was easily noticeable that his results on ovals began improving as the 2025 season came to a close. There was a solid reason for this. In a recent interview with Speedcafe, he spoke about how the pressure of the playoffs had initially been a hurdle to him keeping his momentum and producing good results. But once he got eliminated from contending for the title, a turning point had been reached.

He said, “I didn’t do a good enough job, and that’s the pressure of the playoffs. It felt like we were getting good momentum, and then we just struggled a little bit. I didn’t drive well enough, and yeah, as soon as the playoffs ended, the very next week, we tried some different setups, you know, thinking that, ‘Oh, we’re out of the playoffs. We’ll take some risk with some cars.'”

Interesting tidbit from this Shane van Gisbergen interview with Speedcafe: SVG says his team started trying different setups after being eliminated from the playoffs, “and we really found something that we liked” “I wish we had tried it a bit earlier, but it’s part of learning.” pic.twitter.com/dKTEKYu2qh — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) December 30, 2025

He struggles with front turns more compared to his teammates at Trackhouse Racing. Understanding this, he utilized the help of his team to devise a setup that worked for him, and the results began to improve almost immediately. This change appears to be the core reason behind his noteworthy performances in the last six oval races of the season.

He qualified 10th and ran in the top 10 in the first stage of the race at New Hampshire. He finished 10th in the challenging Kansas Speedway, and he qualified 13th at Las Vegas. Later, he finished 11th, 14th, and 24th at Talladega, Martinsville, and Phoenix, respectively.