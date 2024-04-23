mobile app bar

NASCAR Day vs Night Racing: How Racing on NASCAR Tracks Differs Depending on Time of the Race

Srijan Mandal
Published

Track temperatures are often a major factor during NASCAR races and determine how much traction or grip a racecar would have while driving around the racetrack. Speaking about this phenomenon, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell explained recently if there was any major difference between racing in the day or night ahead of  the Richmond race.

The JGR driver said, “There is not (any difference). There’s a lot of tracks that we go to… Kansas, Vegas, Charlotte that are like I’d call them medium to high grip race tracks, that really change from day to night. The low grip racetracks which Richmond, Homestead, Darlington they are pretty much… You’re going to be slipping and sliding whether it’s 90 degrees or 50 degrees.”

As per Bell’s answer track temperature changes certainly don’t affect the tires too much at tracks like Richmond. But it is the longer tracks where teams have to keep the surface temperatures in mind to align their strategy for optimal racing conditions.

Heading to Dover can Christopher Bell get himself to victory lane?

This weekend NASCAR will head to Dover for the next Cup Series race. Now Bell’s best finish at the race track was a fourth place finish in the 2022 season. But aside from that and the 2023 race where he finished sixth, most of his finishes at the Monster Mile were at the back of the pack.

Considering his previous stats and his inconsistent season so far this year, a Bell victory wouldn’t be the first thing on everyone’s mind. But considering how JGR and Hendrick drivers have dominated the season so far, a Bell win would not come as a surprise. So if things go well, maybe he might be able to seal his second win of the 2024 season.

