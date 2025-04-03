Has the Shine Worn off Shane van Gisbergen’s Beginner’s Luck in NASCAR? A Look at the Trackhouse Driver’s Dismal 2025 Showing

Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; Shane van Gisbergen stands in his pits before practice and qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Shane van Gisbergen is seven races deep into his maiden full-time Cup Series season. After his victory in Chicago (2023) and an impressive full-time season in the Xfinity Series (2024), a lot was expected from him this year. Unfortunately, the Supercars champion is yet to deliver. His results have been nothing short of abysmal.

His average finish across the seven races is 27.5. Of all Cup Series full-timers, only Cole Custer (28.4) and Cody Ware (30.7) have worse average finishes. Also, his average starting position is 26.7. This means he gains just one place on average every race. His Trackhouse Racing teammates, Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain, have fared far better than him.

The biggest reason behind this stumble is his half-baked expertise in oval racing. He was terrible at ovals when he began the 2024 Xfinity Series season with Kaulig Racing last year. But he improved as the season went on and gave reason to believe he would continue to do the same in the Cup Series. That’s not what has happened.

All the momentum he gained has gone in the opposite direction. His average finish on the six oval track races so far is 31.2. He sits low with a 79-point deficit to the playoff cut line. He needs to win one of the next 19 races to have a chance of competing in the postseason. Qualifying on points is no longer a viable dream.

van Gisbergen looks to turn fortunes around in Darlington

The next Cup Series race will be at the Darlington Raceway this weekend. The infamous 1.366-mile track is one of van Gisbergen’s favorite tracks to drive at.

He said, “Yes, it’s one of my favorite tracks that we race. Darlington is such a massive challenge, and it’s a track everyone wants to win on.”

“The racetrack’s history brings a different feel when we get there and get out on the track. It’s pretty neat.” Last September, he finished in seventh place at Darlington in the Xfinity Series. He also made his first Cup Series start at Darlington last year with Kaulig Racing and finished in 26th place.

There are signs to attest to the possibility that he could secure a top finish this Sunday. However, there are certain elements working against him as well. Two of his pit crew members have been suspended for not securing the wheel on his car properly in Martinsville last weekend. The incident had relegated him to a 35th-place finish.

His crew chief, Stephen Doran, avoided suspension, but the absence of crucial crew members will make things more difficult.