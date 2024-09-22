“Haters Are Shut Up”: NASCAR Insiders Ripped by Fans for Igniting Alex Bowman’s Career Rumors

There had been several rumors swirling around during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series silly season surrounding Alex Bowman’s future in stock car racing as of late. Having not performed to his and his team’s potential for the past two years due to varied reasons which also included recovering from injuries, the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has managed to squash out any doubts regarding his future in the sport.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has managed to qualify into the second round of this year’s postseason with a top ten finish at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, after qualifying for the playoffs with his breakthrough win on the rain-soaked streets of Chicago earlier in the season.

He continues to quiet the doubters!@Alex_Bowman is locked into the Round of 12! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/dQOTj2S7f0 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 22, 2024

His subsequent performances have seen a steady incline in his ultimate finishing positions along with a major uplift in terms of confidence and morale for not only the 31-year-old driver, but also the #48 crew at Rick Hendrick’s racing outfit. The Tuscon, Arizona native has also witnessed support from his team all this while, with HMS sticking with Bowman driving their #48 entry into the foreseeable future.

NASCAR fans took to social media to react to the same, with special emphasis on a few of the sport’s insiders who doubted Bowman’s abilities earlier in the season. “But Brett Griffin told everyone he was out of a ride….,” said one fan, questioning the former spotter’s opinion.

Brett Griffin is also a prominent voice on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, hence his opinion being one of the few broadcast for a big chunk of NASCAR’s audience. “Doubters? You mean Door, Bumper, Clear?” rued another, while one fan hilariosuly said, “Brett Griffin punching air seeing this.”

“The haters are shut up. Not only did he secure a spot in the next round, he also secured his ride for next year,” opined one fan, showing support for the #48 HMS crew.

It remains to be seen how deep can Bowman carry this momentum during the 2024 Playoffs, a time of the season where an upturn in form is most crucial in terms of a driver and team’s sights being set on the biggest prize in stock car racing.