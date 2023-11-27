As the saying goes, spare the rod and spoil the child. Spoiled or not, one thing is sure: in the Busch household, Brexton is one pampered child. Although little B-Rex is not like the other kids of his age in many other aspects, he always resorts to his mommy whenever he is in trouble.

Advertisement

In a fun interactive session with Lindsay Czarniak of FOX Sports some time ago, Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha threw light on the usual demeanor of their little one every time he does something that might have him grounded.

It’s not a shock that Kyle Busch would make a strict parent. And perhaps being a tad bit strict is necessary for the parents to discipline their kids. However, Samantha’s motherly affection often stands in the way of Busch executing his stern ways with Brexton Busch.

Advertisement

Czarniak asked, “Who is the ‘Good Cop’ with Brexton?” The RCR driver said, “Well, whenever he is in trouble or does something wrong, or even if he doesn’t do something wrong, he’s a mama’s boy. He always goes to mom.”

Samantha Busch argued that while it is true that she is softer than Rowdy, she does discipline Brexton. Rowdy stared at his wife with his eyes gaping wide in surprise and said something that would make the fans roll out in laughter.

“It’s funny because her and I are looking at each other and we know that he’s doing something wrong so it’s time to punish him,” he said, “So then I say something and it’s in a mean tone and then he goes and runs to mom and then mom’s like, it’s okay, it’s okay…like, what are you doing? You gotta let it sit in for like 2 minutes!”

While other 8-year-olds would ask their parents to get them the latest video games, Brexton Busch would perhaps prefer his neon green Rowdy Energy firesuit and his 18B machine. The future does look bright for him as Kyle Busch has it all mapped out.

Advertisement

Brexton Busch’s future plans

Brexton Busch has been carrying on the family tradition of winning since he bagged his first-ever win at Mountain Creek Speedway on September 26, 2020. In 2021, Busch unleashed his driving potential by winning 9 times at 6 different tracks in 4 different states. In the same year, he also won his first track championship in the Beginner Box Stock Division at Millbridge Speedway.

Therefore, Kyle Busch leaves no stone unturned when it comes to securing his son’s future. The plan as of now looks like this: Rowdy will retire from Cup Series when Brexton is 15 years old and then he would go and run a year of Truck to see if he can win a Championship.

When Brexton turns 16, Busch and his son would split the Truck where the former would run the longer courses while the latter would run the shorter ones for 2 years. Once Brexton turns 18, he can race the Truck full-time. It’s then that Rowdy has decided to quit his racing career.