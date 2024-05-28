“I Wanted to Race Too”: Christopher Bell Left Conflicted After Winning Rain-Shortened NASCAR Cup Race at Charlotte

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 24: Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing DEWALT Toyota looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 24, 2024, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402241214

Christopher Bell had a great Sunday as he won the Coca-Cola 600 for the first time in his career. However, fans were not entirely happy with the way he emerged victorious. Rain washed out a large part of the race and while NASCAR did its best to resume action, it just wasn’t possible under the conditions. So when some people voiced their disapproval at Bell, he expressed his disappointment with the way things turned out.

Advertisement

“I’m hearing boos out there, I wanted to get racing too,” he said as per Speedway Digest. “It has been a wild change of emotion because all of the rain came and I was like okay, is it going to be over? Then, I was kind of like – I don’t know, and then when I was fully mentally prepared to go racing, and then all of a sudden, they called it. I wanted to race too.”

Due to inclement weather, high humidity and the likelihood of resuming action after 1 a.m. with the track-drying process, the race has been declared official. Christopher Bell is the winner of the 65th Coca-Cola 600.#CocaCola600 | #AmericasHomeForRacing pic.twitter.com/280NnKi37i — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) May 27, 2024

We’ll never know if Bell would have won the race had the 600 miles been completed but for the duration of the race, the #20 car ran beautifully. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver found himself in the lead on several occasions and made many good passes to improve track position.

A performance like this is exactly what he needed to get his confidence back as the last few weeks have been tough for the 29-year-old driver.

Christopher Bell’s frustrating win drought comes to an end

Bell had been on a winless run for nine weekends before the Coca-Cola 600 and he was getting quite frustrated. It was not just the results, but the performance that got on his nerves. This weekend felt completely different and the relief was evident in his voice after he was declared the winner.

“It feels so good, to win or lose, just to have a great race to go off of. A race where we led laps. we were able to pass cars. We lost the lead at times, we were able to drive back to the lead and had great pit stops. This is a team effort and it was amazing to have a good race and hopefully, this is something we can build on and get back to being more consistent,” he said.

The JGR star will be looking to take this confidence into the rest of the season and win a few more races hopefully before the playoffs begin.