Jeff Gordon’s Plea to NASCAR Could Excite Chase Elliott Fans: “We Got to Recognize What the Teams Are Doing”

Despite being winless and having a pretty disappointing season by his own standards, Chase Elliott fell out of trends after he failed to make the playoffs. Since then, other drivers have taken up the spaces and the conversations in the NASCAR community who are still competing for the prize. But Elliott too is competing for a prize.

It just doesn’t happen to be one as talked about as the other one. The prizes in the subject are the driver’s championship and the owner’s championship, one which Elliott couldn’t make, and one which he is still competing in.

This low-key positioning of the owner’s championship is one that Jeff Gordon wants changed. Because as per Gordon, the owner’s title is just as, if not more important, than the driver’s.

Jeff Gordon wants NASCAR to focus on it’s owner’s championship as well

During a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Gordon demanded NASCAR addresses the owner’s championship just as well as the driver’s championship. He said, “We have Chase Elliott. He is in on the owner, which by the way, a lot of people aren’t focused on that and I know they did not have a great year but they’re doing what they need to do right now.”

“We are focused on the driver’s, it’s great, we should be focused on that but what can we do more of to recognize the efforts of the teams and that championship that’s going on because that’s where the money comes from, is the owner’s points.”

Gordon pointed to the championship structure in Formula 1 as he said, “In Formula 1, they have a constructor’s championship where it’s about the teams. I would love to see us find a way. I want the primary focus to be on the drivers as it should be, but we got to recognize what the teams are doing.”

Chase Elliott finds the owner’s championship odd

Considering he’s not a part of the driver’s championship for the first time in his Cup career, Chase Elliott was bound to find competing in the owner’s championship different, which he does. However, it’s not for the reason one would think it is for.

“It’s kind of surprised me in a way just because obviously there’s a lot of talk about the driver side, there’s not really a lot of talk about the owners front,” Elliott recently said.

The #9 driver claimed he is not feeling any different and that, the fact that he isn’t feeling different is what Elliott deemed “kind of odd.”