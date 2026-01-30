‘You Have to Be Prepared’: AJ Allmendinger on Mentally Surviving Bowman Gray’s Unique Racing Style

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season unofficially begins this Sunday at Bowman Gray Stadium with the Cook Out Clash. The weather is expected to be extremely cold, as it often is around this time of year in the Winston-Salem region. Drivers like AJ Allmendinger are well aware of the extra preparation required to overcome those challenges.

The Kaulig Racing driver detailed the demands of the fixture in a recent press meeting. Last year was the first time he had raced at the historic venue, and it appears to have left quite the impression on him.

He said, “What they say is true-the Bowman Gray crowd is unique and very passionate, and it was fun to be able to see what it was all about. The energy was high, and you couple that with crazy racing, meaning you’re just going to beat and gouge on each other around that place.

“It’s full contact, so you just have to be mentally prepared for that going into it,” Allmendinger added.

Although the race does not award any points to the drivers, there is a lot of prestige associated with it. That is why Allmendinger believes that it is worth chasing after it and trying to win. He continued to detail where his team stands after finishing last season in 26th place on the points table.

Allmendinger doesn’t want to let his team down

At 44 years old, Allmendinger is one of the old guard. He made it back to the Cup Series in 2025 after spending a year in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and making it to the Championship 4. Occasional displays of pure brilliance have helped him retain his seat in the No. 16 car for the upcoming season, and he hopes that he will be able to capitalize on it.

He said, “For me, it’s about getting in the right mindset. I put a lot of pressure on myself about how I perform because I don’t want to let people down. I’ve got to enjoy the process. The team has never put pressure on me, so I just need to focus and have fun.”

The driver considers himself fortunate to be a part of all this and wants to have a good season. That begins with the race at the Bowman Gray Stadium.