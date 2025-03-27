“He Didn’t Trust Me”: Kyle Larson Reveals Earliest Memories of Racing Influenced by His Father’s Modest Background

Kyle Larson is currently one of the most consistent performers in NASCAR, capable of excelling on any track — a trait that garnered widespread appreciation during his double-duty endeavor as well last year. Coming from a humble dirt and go-kart racing background, Larson remains true to his roots by regularly competing on dirt tracks and managing his own Sprint Car Racing series, High Limit. Despite his autonomy in making career decisions, he recently revealed that he does not personally work on his cars [NASCAR or dirt], largely due to his father’s influence.

Despite not reaching the final last year, Larson led the NASCAR Cup season with six victories in 36 races. The achievement came without him wrenching on his cars, relying instead on a deep understanding of the machine and his skills behind the wheel. And his approach has been a constant throughout his career, tracing back to his early days on the dirt tracks.

In a recent interview with FloRacing, Larson opened up about his rise through the ranks of dirt track racing and his modest beginnings. Kyle Larson reflected on his early racing days, recounting how his father maintained their equipment on a shoestring budget.

He stated, “We would hardly ever put, you know, new tires on the go-kart. My dad would try and grind them back to life every week. I mean, he’s got hairy legs, I remember him always having rubber stuck in the hair of his legs. He would never let me touch the go-kart because he didn’t trust me, and that’s probably why I am who I am today and still don’t work on anything.”

Larson expressed admiration for his father’s dedication to his early racing efforts, appreciating how seriously his father took the sport and the love he had for it, possibly even more than Larson himself at the time. That’s probably the reason why, long before he became a NASCAR Cup Series Champion, he was known as a dirt track racing driver from California.

And he has it in him even now: During the last off-season, Larson won the Chili Bowl title in January 2025.

Why was Larson’s father not sure of him running in the Sprint cars?

When Mike Larson first received a call from Dave Vulo, a notable Sprint car owner in Northern California, inquiring whether Kyle could test drive for him and show his abilities, Dave was immediately struck by Larson’s speed. However, Kyle’s debut in a Sprint Car at Placerville Speedway did not go as planned.

Mike Larson recalled the rough start at the speedway, a Civil War event teeming with nearly 60 competitors. Kyle was swiftly lapped by the leader, then the runner-up collided with his front end, followed by another car that hit him hard, significantly damaging his vehicle. On the ride home, with all the concern and skepticism, Mike questioned Kyle about his willingness to continue racing.

Indefatigable in his determination, Kyle openly declared his intent to compete in next week’s Sprint car race. His resolve paid off quickly; within a month, he was consistently finishing in the top 10 at various Sprint car events. His persistence ended in a victory at Placerville Speedway, marking him as one of the youngest drivers to win there.