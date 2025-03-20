Will the Miami-Dade Brush Fire Affect the NASCAR Race at Homestead? Everything Including Weather Updates for the Straight Talk Wireless 400

Oct 27, 2024; Homestead, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliot (9) races NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) and the field off of pit road during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

NASCAR is headed to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the next intermediate race of the season. Fans anticipate another interesting event similar to last year’s as drivers aim to win on one of the fraternity’s favorite venues throughout the year.

However, recent developments involving a 3,600-acre grass fire in southeast Miami-Dade — which generated smoke, reduced visibility, and led to road closures on Tuesday afternoon and evening — have raised concerns regarding potential impacts on NASCAR’s scheduled activities.

Although the fire’s origins are speculative, NBC Miami pointed to an ATV or off-road vehicle as the culprit. Ongoing dry conditions have complicated containment efforts. Rainfall throughout winter has been limited, further intensifying moderate to severe drought conditions across Miami-Dade County.

As per the latest reports, NASCAR’s weekend preparations continue without disruption. Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass confirmed the wildfire is several miles south of the track. Consequently, it has not affected NASCAR’s operational readiness, and the scheduled events remain unchanged.

City of Homestead says the NASCAR event is on schedule: https://t.co/K4wzLwSKqJ — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 19, 2025

Besides, the City of Homestead and Homestead Police, actively monitoring the fire, have also approved the NASCAR event to proceed as planned. However, local public health authorities have advised residents to limit outdoor exposure if necessary.

Nevertheless, the NASCAR weekend schedule will proceed as planned, beginning with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event Baptist Health 200. The Xfinity Series race follows on Saturday afternoon, ending with the Cup Series event on Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR has previously altered or rescheduled events due to wildfires. The 1998 Pepsi 400 at Daytona was rescheduled from its standard July 4 date to October 17 because of wildfire concerns. Such extensive rescheduling remains exceptional.

Weather conditions at Homestead-Miami

As per the National Weather Service, the NASCAR Truck race scheduled for Friday, March 21, at the venue will encounter temperatures around 75°F before the event, subsequently declining to approximately 68°F during the race. Meanwhile, winds are anticipated to remain gentle, varying between 6 and 11 mph, with virtually no possibility of rainfall.

Similarly, conditions on Saturday will also prove advantageous for the Xfinity race commencing at 4:00 PM, with stable temperatures around 78°F expected throughout the afternoon hours. The wind speeds should again be mild, though forecasters indicate a modest 4% chance of precipitation during the later half of the day.

On Sunday, the Straight Talk Wireless 400, scheduled for 3:00 PM, will proceed under the projected temperatures, which would reach their maximum at approximately 81°F shortly before race time, subsequently cooling down to around 77°F by evening.

Wind conditions will remain consistently moderate, with precipitation likelihood remaining negligible at merely 1%, both initially and throughout the event.