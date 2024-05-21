“Nothing Shakes Him”: How Kyle Larson Has Won Over the Indy Audience Even Before the Double

One of the most heavily anticipated race weekends in American motorsports is around the corner as the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 draw ever near. The one common factor in both these races is going to be Kyle Larson. When he announced his IndyCar debut, there were some doubts about how he would perform in open-wheel racing and how the fans would take to the NASCAR Cup Series star. It’s safe to say that all of that has been put to bed.

The reception has been raucous in a good way as the Arrow McLaren racer has taken to the sport better than anyone ever expected. He has made it into the Fast Six after a qualifying run that placed him P5 in the Fast 12. Several racers have been in the sport for years but have struggled to get into the final six. For Larson to come in and do this in his very first race is incredible and the fans know that.

“When I would have conversations with people I know in the sport or were introduced to the sport, everybody’s talking positively about him. He has left a mark already on IndyCar, they’re surprised how well he has done, they all talk about how he just seems to be relaxed, having a good time, nothing shakes him, we’ve seen that for years and it’s just fun,” NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton said on Motorsports on NBC.

It’s not just the fans who are looking forward to the former Cup Series champion racing at the Indy 500. Motorsports legend Mario Andretti recently also spoke highly of the Hendrick Motorsports star.

Racing legend Mario Andretti backs Kyle Larson

Not many motorsports athletes from the States have made it big in global motorsports but one man who stands head and shoulders above all is Andretti. A winner in Formula One, NASCAR, and IndyCar, there are very few who have reached greatness of such level. Now Kyle Larson could be regarded on the same level.

“A little birdie told me that there is quite a rookie competing in this year’s Indy 500. Apparently, some are even comparing him to me. I happen to know a thing or two about winning, but from what I hear, he’s pretty good at that too. Attempting the double isn’t easy. It’s a lot of driving for one day, but I’ve seen what you can do and I know you’d be just fine. Kyle, I wish you the best of luck on your quest for 1100 miles,” Andretti said.

Doing the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double is as tough as it gets but if anyone can get it done today, it is Kyle Larson. It will be interesting to see how he performs over the course of the weekend.