“He’ll Win Both”: Kyle Larson Cheered by Fans to Make History in 2025 After Failed Attempt at the Double in 2024

Kyle Larson’s attempt to run the Double was one of the hottest talking points of the year. Weather ended up foiling months of preparation as rain struck down hard on May 26 to mess with the timings of both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

He was able to finish the former but couldn’t turn a single lap in the Cup Series race at Charlotte. However, the effort did not go to complete waste.

Larson restored strong hope in the hearts of fans with his insane qualifying speed for the Indy 500. He sped at 233.452 miles per hour to become the fastest rookie in history.

This meant he definitely had the speed and the skill to win the race or at least secure a top finish. He almost did just that before a speeding penalty put him at the back of the field. He could have got the job done on a different day.

Regardless of the outcome, his record is something that should be celebrated. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway put up posts on social media to do so and racing fans gathered below them to express their confidence in the driver who is considered to be the greatest of this generation.

One comment read, “Yung Money see you in May @IMS”. Larson has confirmed that he will make the attempt again in 2025.

Another fan who is a rancher gave a command to the driver. “Win the thing in 25’,” he wrote. Winning both the events will undoubtedly make him one of the best race car drivers on the planet if not the best.

One fan who predicted him to do so said, “He’ll win both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600”. Another followed with a specific task, “Win the 2025 indy 500”.

Larson is confident of winning both races in 2025

Nobody was sure that the Hendrick Motorsports driver would attempt the Double once again in 2025 in the immediate aftermath of this year’s failure. But just a few weeks after the Memorial Day weekend the team announced that he would be doing so and that the partnership with Arrow McLaren would be retained.

Larson said during the announcement, “I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t feel like I had the opportunity to win both races. I know that’s a very difficult task but I know it can be done, especially being with a team like Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports.” He only hopes that the weather cooperates a little bit better.

Only a handful of drivers have attempted this challenge in the past and only Tony Stewart has been able to complete every lap of both races. Will Larson be the next in line? The answer will come in May 2025.