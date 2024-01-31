William Byron Relationship With LEGO: How the HMS Driver Uses Legos to Improve in NASCAR

William Byron’s growth in NASCAR has been one for the storybooks thus far. With eight wins over the last two seasons, he heads into 2024 with an incredible track record. Despite the ambitious journey towards glory, the #24 driver too needs some hobbies to pursue in his resting hours. And what his girlfriend Erin Blaney has got him into is building Legos.

The 26-year-old was one of the drivers featured in Netflix’s new docuseries: NASCAR Full Speed. Revealing his passion for the building-block toys in the final episode of the show, he said, “I feel like the muscle movements in my hands are kind of like driving. Once I get in a rhythm with it, and it flows pretty naturally.” Though he credited Erin for teaching him what was what, he added that he has since taken it to the “next level”.

He continued, “Erin felt I needed something to get my mind off racing and do something different, but I took it to a new level. It fits my personality. It’s very analytical.”

The docuseries also portrays his Lego builds including race cars, a NASA spacecraft, and the Titanic. “The foundation is usually a lot of small pieces. Lego takes a lot of fine details and is very quiet.”, he concluded. Erin added that when Byron sat down to build, it was his time to escape.

William Byron’s appearance on LEGO Masters on Fox

The Netflix episode wasn’t the first time that the world got to witness Byron’s finesse with Legos. The North Carolina native made an appearance in an episode of the Fox show “Lego Masters” in 2022, alongside his team’s Vice Chairman, Jeff Gordon.

The duo guided and helped the show’s contestants who were split into two teams, each to build a race car out of the blocks. While Byron provided guidance, and feedback and helped direct the teams, Gordon served as a judge for the final product.

After a historic season that transformed him into a championship contender, Byron fine-tunes his engine for the Busch Light Clash on February 4. Matching the six wins and 1016 leading laps that he garnered in 2023 will be quite the uphill climb considering the full-time returns of teammates Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. The #24 team headed by crew chief Rudy Fugle will nevertheless attempt to fix themselves a spot in the playoffs yet again.