Why Jimmie Johnson Thinks San Diego ‘Is the Perfect Location’ for a NASCAR Cup Race

In July 2025, NASCAR announced that it would return to Southern California in 2026 with a street race at Naval Base Coronado. And while the news excited every NASCAR fan, given that the seven-time champion, Jimmie Johnson, grew up in El Cajon, just a short drive from San Diego, the upcoming event will offer him a chance to compete at the highest level in his own backyard.

During Brandweek in Atlanta in November, Johnson confirmed that he will take part in the first Cup Series race at Coronado, with his partner Carvana returning as the primary sponsor of his No. 84 LMC Chevy. He explained that, as a kid growing up just miles from San Diego, he often imagined racing in the city in a NASCAR machine, but the idea felt like a dream beyond the horizon.

He never believed it could happen because he couldn’t envision a place where NASCAR could realistically build or host a track.

Now that the improbable is on the calendar, Johnson views the location as pitch-perfect for a Cup Series showcase. He highlighted the region’s energy and lifestyle, describing San Diego as a community that thrives on weekend experiences.

“The community loves something to do on the weekends,” he said, pointing to the weather, the social atmosphere, and the city’s laid-back rhythm as natural ingredients for a marquee event. He added that the market has established race fans, along with an audience waiting to be tapped.

He emphasized that San Diego’s proximity to Los Angeles elevates the event’s potential reach. The cultural gravity of L.A., paired with San Diego’s distinct identity, makes the region a strategic play in NASCAR’s broader expansion.

Johnson argued that Coronado’s layout offers a more manageable logistical challenge than staging an event in downtown Los Angeles, which remains notoriously complex. “I’m biased,” he said, adding, “I think it’s the perfect location. I can’t wait for San Diego to shine.”

Johnson noted that community support is central to why NASCAR should test its footing in the area. While he hasn’t lived there on a full-time basis for many years, he still recognizes the rhythm of the city’s calendar: the Padres’ fan base, the void left by the Chargers’ departure, the annual Del Mar Fair, and the consistent stream of events that fill San Diego’s beaches and venues.

All of it, he believes, underlines a community eager for entertainment.

That’s why Johnson views NASCAR’s San Diego street-course venture as more than a scheduling shift. To him, it’s a natural extension of a city that thrives when it has something big to rally around, and he’s ready to be part of the moment when the hometown crowd gets its shot at the Next Gen engine sounds echoing off the Pacific.