“He’s Becoming the Leader”: Denny Hamlin Praises a “Grown Up” Bubba Wallace

Over the years, from the time when Bubba Wallace started racing for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing, a lot has changed for the driver. Yes, he has two wins to his name so far in his Cup career, but one thing that has eluded him so far in his career has been a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs.

However, this could change in a few days. In case there is no new winner heading into this weekend at Daytona, or if he is able to get splendid results outscoring his playoff bubble competitors, he could join the playoffs for the first time ever.

And recently, while speaking about the progress Wallace has made with the team, his boss and fellow racing driver, Denny Hamlin praised the Alabama native. Moreover, he argued how as a team they would have to step up in order to provide their drivers the chance of achieving better results.

Denny Hamlin speaks fondly of Bubba Wallace’s progress



While speaking on his podcast, Hamlin mentioned, “He’s more open to being, showing humility and wanting to get better. Like he’s not being defensive. And that’s something that I think that early on in his career when we first started working with him.”

“I noticed a little bit of a trade-off is that when things didn’t go right it was like, where can we point the finger? Like, it’s sort of surely someone’s fault for this other. He’s, he’s put he’s put this team on his shoulders and he is just he’s grown up.”

Hamlin then mentioned his recent marriage and how that was a good thing for him. He further added, “Like he’s just I’m really proud of the man. He’s becoming the competitor, he’s becoming the leader.”

Hamlin wants to improve the team for Wallace



Speaking further into the podcast, Hamlin confessed that as a team, they have let down Wallace a few times. But at the same time, this was inevitable for an organization still very young compared to the other established giants in the garage. “I promised it in the year five. We’re at year two and three quarters right now,” he added.

Showering some more praise on Wallace, the #11 driver claimed, “He’s a great driver and he’s continuing to get better. He’s a restart monster, he’s putting races together.” Hamlin further mentioned how they had to do much better as an organization considering how Wallace had his “by far best road course performance from beginning to end” at Watkins Glen.

The JGR veteran concluded mentioning that he wished to see Wallace make it into the playoffs finally this season.