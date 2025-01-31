“He’s Getting the Kyle Busch Treatment”: NASCAR Fans React to Uncertainty Around Denny Hamlin Situation at JGR Amid Latest Development

Drivers in their mid-40s aren’t the most attractive prospects for NASCAR team owners and fans. They are past their prime and are edging the lines of retirement. It is the corner where 44-year-old Denny Hamlin stands, trying to find sponsors for the 2025 Cup Series season following FedEx’s exit from the sport.

His team, Joe Gibbs Racing, announced through social media that National Debt Relief will be his primary sponsor for four races this year. The news led fans to wonder why one of the most popular and dominant drivers in the game has not figured out his sponsorship woes yet with less than three weeks left for the season to start.

Sports columnist Nick Bromberg expressed on X how this situation was less than ideal, and his followers voiced their opinions below his post. A concerning common factor in many of the stands was that Joe Gibbs Racing might be intentionally delaying or blocking sponsorship for Hamlin’s No. 11 team to boot him out.

A fan asked, “Isn’t that same lack of sponsors mostly what got KFB booted from his ride? I know times are tough for everybody, but why does JGR seem to struggle with these high-profile drivers that sponsors should be tripping over each other to team up with?” Kyle Busch was forced to quit Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022.

The reason? His team couldn’t find him sponsors. Fans believe that Hamlin will eventually face the same fate as his former teammate. Another comment read, “He’s getting the KFB treatment. I give him another year or two tops at JGR.” One more added, “JGR has been horrible at securing sponsorship. Look at the fallout of M&Ms and Kyle Busch.”

Hamlin made the playoffs in 2024 and was a strong contender all season. He is still well capable of winning races, but the championship continues to evade him. With the rise of drivers like Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs might be looking to replace Hamlin with a younger driver and secure his team’s future.

A question that popped up below Bromberg’s post gave reason to think. It went, “Meanwhile Trackhouse just signed Red Bull? Not sure what the deal is with JGR and Hamlin.” It doesn’t make much sense that other teams and drivers are thriving on sponsorship money and Hamlin, of all drivers, isn’t able to land a brand to support him.

However, the one thing that will get him Joe Gibbs’ support back is winning the Cup Series title. He will begin his 20th full-time season soon and aim for gold again. His first race will be the upcoming Daytona 500, on February 16.