“He’s Just Guarding Against People Getting Mad at Him”: Chris Buescher Reveals Brad Keselowski’s Real Motivation Behind Cheeky Move

RFK Racing duo Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski seem to have a great relationship and their camaraderie was on full display recently during a humorous promotional video by the team. While both drivers share an employer-employee bond with Keselowski owning a part of the team, that did not deter Buescher as the #17 Ford driver pulled his boss’s leg.

The video opened with Keselowski driving to work in his NASCAR fire suit. Explaining the reasoning behind the same and why he felt the need to wear it on public roads, the owner-operator said, “My dad always told me you should show up to work ready to work. If you wear a work uniform, you should have it on when you get there. There you go, Dad.”

While the 40-year-old NASCAR veteran’s reasoning seemed pretty solid, Buescher had other interpretations of the unique visuals of Brad driving a normal car on public roads while dressed as if driving a race car on the track.

“He’s guarding,” said Buescher as he ousted Keselowski’s game plan. “Can you imagine getting in an accident with Brad Keselowski and being all upset and you get out and he steps out in a fire suit? How are you going to be mad anymore?”

“He’s just guarding against people getting mad at him if they get in an accident and there’s a high probability, we’re in Downtown, Charlotte!” he added. The humorous exchange went on as the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion came up with a mildly sarcastic reply to his employee’s take.

“Chris, I’m so thankful for your concern and your words of wisdom. You’re a true pro, you get it, buddy!” The overall sentiments and morale within the team were reflected in the light-hearted video. Heading into the 2025 season with both drivers from the team known for their superspeedway abilities, it remains to be seen how they perform during the season-opening Daytona 500.

Chris figured out Brad’s plan real quick 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dgwtw9mZ1L — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) January 23, 2025

Seasoned communication professional joins RFK Racing

Intending to further improve their already solid PR and marketing reach, RFK Racing and co-owner Brad Keselowski seem to have gone the extra mile. Veteran communications professional Mike Massaro was recently announced as joining the team, bringing a wealth of broadcast journalism and media relations experience.

Massaro will be in charge of using his core abilities and increasing the organization’s interaction with the fans, while also working on giving a better experience and value to their partners. This will result in an enhanced brand reputation and perception of the team going forward.

With the 2025 season approaching fast, fans can expect more content to roll out from the RFK HQ, with more often than not co-owner Keselowski and driver Buescher happily taking part in the same.