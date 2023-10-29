“He’s One of the Best”: Christopher Bell on Competing With Kyle Larson Yet Again in Long-Running Rivalry

With both Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson having secured their spots in the championship four, fans are now eagerly anticipating their upcoming showdown at Phoenix Raceway for the season finale. Despite their fierce competitiveness, the two drivers have shown each other respect on the track.

While speaking with the press, Bell was asked how he felt about fighting against Kyle Larson in the championship finale, considering the two have battled against each other across various racing series throughout their careers.

Subsequently, he explained, “I am glad that it’s him and I am glad that we are both being able to show up at the highest level of the sport. But I know he’s one of the best. So he’s going to be the guy that I compete with hopefully for a long time.”

Both Larson and Bell have already made it into the championship four race scheduled to take place in early November at Phoenix. It is only a matter of time till we crown the eventual champions and there is a possibility for an intense battle between the pair for the title.

Larson’s words on his rivalry with Bell over the years

A little while ago, Larson also spoke about Christopher Bell being his rival across various racing series and how they both shared an intense but respectful on-track rivalry. While speaking to the members of the media, the Hendrick Motorsports driver mentioned, “he kicked my a** for a few years straight, like every race. I don’t know if I ever beat him.”

Adding, “Yeah, he made me work really hard to get better as a driver, especially on the dirt track stuff. Yeah, we’ve had our run-ins along the way, just tight racing for wins and stuff.”

Moreover, Larson also mentioned how he may have played a role in Bell’s arrival into the Cup Series after he decided not to pursue Toyota and instead opted for Chevrolet early into his career. The HMS driver also explained that the pair had started to get along and he appreciated Bell’s ability to race with a lot of respect on Sundays.