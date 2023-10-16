“He Kicked My A** For a Few Years”: Kyle Larson Reveals New Details About Christopher Bell Rivalry

The round of eight opening race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw an intense finish between Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. The JGR driver had started from the pole but was quickly surpassed by Larson. Thereafter the Hendrick Motorsports driver led most of the race all the way to victory. However, toward the final few laps, Bell had been right behind with a 0.082-second gap trying his best to get the win.

After the race, during a press conference, Larson was asked by a reporter if there was any significance to the fact that he and Bell shared a background of competing in Chili Bowl battles and midget racing, and if that would play a role on a bigger stage.

Kyle Larson shares details regarding his rivalry with Christopher Bell

Subsequently, the HMS driver responded, “I don’t know. I mean, I don’t know how fans view it. I really enjoy getting to race a guy in the Cup Series that when we were starting out racing with each other, either of us weren’t in the Cup Series.”

The 2021 Cup Series champion believed his story of leaving Toyota may have played a role in Bell’s success. Larson feels that Toyota may have pushed Bell along after losing an opportunity with him. Moreover, he also takes pride in the fact that Bell is now in the Cup Series, possibly due in part to Larson’s situation at that point in time.

He added, “But then, too, I mean, he kicked my a** for a few years straight, like every race. I don’t know if I ever beat him. Yeah, he made me work really hard to get better as a driver, especially on the dirt track stuff. Yeah, we’ve had our run-ins along the way, just tight racing for wins and stuff.”

Larson says he and Bell have begun getting along

Speaking further the recent round of eight race winner mentioned, “Then now I feel like we actually get along and we talk quite a bit, then get to race with a lot of respect on Sundays on TV in front of millions of race fans. Yeah, it’s cool. Just need to get to race with a guy like that.”

He further mentioned that he believed Bell would be one of the guys to beat in the championship finale race at Phoenix later on, asserting that he was positive that the JGR driver would make it in with the remainder of the races.

With the Las Vegas win in the bag, Larson has automatically advanced to the championship four race. As per the standings, Bell currently remains outside the cut-off. Despite his impressive run at Vegas, he’d have to secure further points to secure himself in the final round.