‘Give the Designer a Raise’: NASCAR Fans Praise 23XI Racing for Bringing “Consistently Best Paint Schemes” Ahead of Kansas Race

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Bubba Wallace and Riley Herbst's paint scheme for Kansas.

Bubba Wallace and Riley Herbst’s paint scheme for Kansas. Image Credits: 23XI Racing Website Race Media Hub.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend, with fans still buzzing from last year’s nail-biting photo finish, just 0.0001 seconds separating Kyle Larson from Chris Buescher. But this time, the excitement isn’t just about racing to the wire.

23XI Racing recently turned heads on Instagram by unveiling the paint schemes for all its entries at Kansas, and fans wasted no time showering praise.

Bubba Wallace’s #23 Toyota will sport a sea green hood with the number 23 emblazoned in fuchsia pink, while the rear of the car shifts to a black finish, featuring “Columbia” beside the number up top.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim, set to make his Cup debut this season as a part-time entry for the team, will roll out in the #67 machine painted bright yellow, backed by Robinhood.

Tyler Reddick’s #45 car will take the track in blue and white, carrying sponsorship from Sunoco, Xfinity Mobile, and Mobil 1. Riley Herbst’s #36 car, representing Treetop, will run a dark green and cream livery.

The paint schemes struck a chord with fans, drawing widespread acclaim.

One user wrote, “Give the 23XI designer a raise please,” while another chimed in, “Best schemes in nascar.” Others hailed the effort as “Baddest schemes and haulers in NASCAR,” and one fan singled out Wallace’s livery, saying, “@columbia1938 has some of the consistently best paint schemes.”

Another fan even asked, “Is there going to be a diecast model of the Miami Tarpon scheme? It was amazing.”

Although 23XI Racing drivers have yet to crack Victory Lane this season, their pace hasn’t gone unnoticed. A win at Kansas would be the cherry on top for fans already won over by the team’s charters.

Tyler Reddick enters the weekend with the best average finish among the 23XI lineup at Kansas — 17.8 over 11 starts, including one win and four top-10s.

Bubba Wallace, a former Kansas winner with an average finish of 20.6, remains a key contender. For Herbst and Heim, still finding their footing, fans will likely be hoping they bring their cars home inside the top 20.

