“Need a Job With 23XI Racing”: Michael Jordan Surprises NASCAR Employees With Swarovski Crystal Sneakers, Fans React in Awe

Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, continues to blur the lines between the boardroom and the garage, proving his investment in the team runs deeper than the racetrack. This time, it wasn’t about lap times or finishes — it was about recognition.

Jordan recently gifted the women of 23XI Racing a custom piece from his iconic Jordan Brand, offering each of them a limited-edition pair of Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers.

Nice Kicks, via its official X handle, posted photos of the 23XI female staff holding the glittering shoes, along with a close-up image of the black-and-white Jordan Lows shimmering with Swarovski crystal detailing. The caption read, “Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team @23XIRacing surprised every woman on staff with a pair of the Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low.”

23XI Racing took it a step further by releasing a video showcasing the sneakers in full sparkle, highlighting the design with the caption, “Encrusted with over 115,000 crystals, just like them: bold, precise, and impossible to overlook. In celebration of the Women’s AJ1 Retro Low OG with Swarovski crystals, we surprised the incredible women of 23XI with their own pairs because greatness isn’t just on the car, it’s in the crew.”

Fans lit up social media in response. One commented, “Lucky ladies! ✨” while another quipped, “I need a job with @23XIRacing.” A third kept it short and sharp: “So dope.”

Exclusively designed for women, the AJ1 Retro Low OG fuses Jordan’s legacy with Swarovski’s craftsmanship. A contrast of black and white crystals delivers a classy look. The textured caviar fabric base, adorned with crystals in varying sizes, gives it a better depth and dimension, while the bejeweled Nike Swoosh stands front and center in a reimagining of the timeless logo.

The gift doesn’t just seem like a nod to the brand’s roots but also to the enduring partnership between Jordan and Nike — a collaboration that began in 1984 and changed the face of athletic wear, transforming Jordan into a global cultural icon.

However, it’s not the first time the 23XI Racing employees have gotten something from Michael Jordan’s brand. In fact, the ethos of that legacy extends beyond footwear in the team. Both Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin have also frequently been seen sporting Jordan Brand shoes, often promoting the latest drops on their social media.

For Jordan, greatness isn’t reserved for the track. It lives in the people who make the machine run, from the pit crew to the front office. And this latest gesture hasn’t missed a step.