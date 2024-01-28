Who Is Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing’s Newest Signing?

Just when everyone thought Justin Marks was done with his shopping cart for the 2024 season, Trackhouse Racing released a statement announcing that 17-year-old Connor Zilisch would be brought on to their line-up as a development driver. The youngster is poised to drive in the Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and the CARS Tour amongst other racing disciplines in 2024.

Advertisement

Marks has proven through his past decisions that he does not bring a driver onto his team unless he is impressed with their skills. Zilisch is not an exception. The youngster began his journey behind the wheel as a 4-year-old. Driving up through the karting ranks, he became a world champion at the 2017 Rok International Championship in Italy and followed that up with the distinction of being the first American to win the FIA Karting Academy Championship 3 years later.

In 2021, when he was 14, Zilisch kickstarted his race car career and propelled himself to winning the top prize in the 2021 MX-5 Cup Scholarship. He also took home the MX-5 Rookie of the Year award in 2022. He signed on to be a Junior Development Driver for Chevrolet in 2022 and took part in the 2023 TransAm TA and TA2 classes.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TeamTrackhouse/status/1745490724349428174?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During a race at the Virginia International Raceway, he’d driven against Justin Marks. Marks said of it, “I have watched Connor grow from a youngster racing go-karts at the Trackhouse Motorplex to an up-close seat as he beat all of us in the Trans-Am race at VIR a few months ago.”

The multi-year deal that Zilisch has penned with Marks will keep him associated with the team in 2024 and 2025.

The training that Zilisch is set to get under Justin Marks and Trackhouse Racing

When the Xfinity Series schedule for Shane van Gisbergen came to light a few weeks ago, Marks claimed that the races were to prepare the driver for a full-time stint in the Cup Series. Zilisch appears to have been given the same medicine. Marks said, “We are going to go slow with Connor and make sure he’s fully prepared as he advances in what we believe will be a long racing career.”

Zilisch is completely receptive to the decision by Marks. In his words, “I have a lot to learn, but I don’t think there is a better place for me to learn than with Trackhouse Racing.” The youngster’s entries for Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA are yet to be known. Trackhouse Racing does not field cars in any of them currently and will likely partner with a team to get Zilisch his ride.