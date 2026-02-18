How Tyler Reddick’s Daytona 500 Victory Sparked an Emotional Realization for His Spotter

Winning the Daytona 500 was a dream come true for Tyler Reddick, his bosses, Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and the whole 23XI Racing team as a whole, touching everyone in different ways. Reddick finally got the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona he had been chasing since entering the Cup Series in 2019, while his spotter, Nick Payne, received a gift that will stand the test of time.

Payne later shared a heartfelt reflection on Reddick’s last-lap win. The 31-year-old shed light on how he was lucky to get a chance to share the moment with his father while waves of fan support poured in from every corner.

The spotter took to X and bared his heart and emotions while sharing two photos from the celebrations after Reddick’s win.

One picture showed Payne in Victory Lane beside the trophy, celebrating with Reddick as his father stood close by. The other caught Payne alone on the pit steps, confetti lying all around. It was a pause amid the roar, where he was captured sitting while trying to come to grips with the overwhelming emotions of winning the Daytona 500.

“Daytona 500 Champions. I’m still at a loss for words. At 31 years old. February 15, 2026, will forever be one of the greatest days of my life,” wrote Payne in the post.

“The last photo explains it all. The amount of support over the last 24 hours has been overwhelming. 600+ messages across every platform. I’ve tried to read every single one but fail, but I am incredibly grateful. Having my dad at the track for this win is something I’ll never forget,” he continued.

“Daytona has always held a special place in my heart and in my family’s story growing up. To experience this moment together with him makes it that much cooler. This 45 team works their asses off and deserves this ten times more than I ever will as an individual. I’m blessed to work in a sport that still gives you moments like this. Days and moments that change your life,” added Payne, describing the significance of the victory.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been part of my journey, [in] some way or somehow. Every lesson, every opportunity, every conversation helped shape my life into this. This one means everything,” he concluded.

At 31 years old.. February 15, 2026 will forever be one of the greatest days of my life. The last photo explains it all. The amount of support over the last 24 hours has been overwhelming. 600+ messages across every… pic.twitter.com/CMN791Rz9t — Nick Payne (@NickPayne45) February 16, 2026

Last season had tested the team. This year was a fresh start, and Payne had told Motorsports.com that a call from Reddick weeks before the race stood out. When Reddick checked in, Payne sensed something and told the No. 45 driver he was locked in and dialed up for the year ahead.

Payne had even given the #45 driver a heads-up that he might come out as a whole different driver this season. The spotter sensed Reddick was probably less playful than usual because his mind is completely set on winning and delivering on the track.

Reddick was dead set on proving a point, willing to tune out the noise and keep his eyes on the prize. That headspace carried them to Daytona and helped the driver seal the deal when the moment arrived.