“His Team Will More Than Likely Need It”: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Trolled by NASCAR Fans After Driver’s Take on the Changed DVP

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) during driver introductions for the Duels at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 13, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) during driver introductions for the Duels at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is not the only driver who will benefit from the altered Damaged Vehicle Policy heading into the 2025 season. However, the #47 Chevrolet Camaro driver seems to be the only one being bashed on social media for giving his opinion on the same.

NASCAR fans did not hold any prisoners recently as Stenhouse Jr. elaborated on how the DVP could help him and his team, looking back at an example from Watkins Glen International where he crashed out on the first lap in 2024. “He’s gonna be on the DVP a lot this year,” savagely wrote one fan, opining on how Stenhouse Jr. has been regarded as an accident-prone driver, at least in the fans’ eyes.

“Well his team will more than likely need it the most,” joked yet another follower of the sport, alluding to how the 37-year-old driver’s general perception is. Despite not being as crash-prone as some fans might deem him, Stenhouse Jr. certainly has found himself to be the butt of such jokes.

“Well yeah he always wrecks lol,” wrote another fan, clearly voicing their opinions while another insinuated, “If anyone could benefit from an extended clock, it’s Stenhouse.”

“I think my guys are very capable of being able to get our car back on track if need be. There will be times when that will be an advantage to get back out. There will be times when it might seem like a waste to get back out there. Back to Watkins Glen, we were crashed on the first lap. If we had a little bit of time we could’ve fixed it,” opined Stenhouse Jr. while seemingly tickling the fans’ funny bone.

NASCAR’s DVP policy for the 2025 season relaxes the rules around damaged vehicles and how they were previously relegated out of the race if teams could not repair them within a set timer on pit road. Crash-stricken cars out on the track being towed to the garage area also meant the driver’s day was over.

However, all that changes for this year as teams and drivers will not be ruled out of the event even if they are towed to the garage area. Pit road repairs can continue in the garage area, with the teams making the call of whether to send their drivers back out or not, after taking as long as they please.

With the regular season-opening Daytona 500 just around the corner, a race known for its spectacular crashes, the altered DVP policy might be the saving grace for a lot of drivers and teams this weekend.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

