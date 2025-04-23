“His Time is Over”: NASCAR Fans Lose Faith in Kyle Busch After Kyle Petty Gives Reality Check to RCR Star

Although Kyle Busch’s loyal supporters may still be holding out hope, a growing number of NASCAR fans are beginning to feel that his career is nearing its end. Many believe the flame that once burned bright is now flickering.

This feeling was recently echoed by Kyle Petty, who weighed in with an honest observation, suggesting that the #8 RCR outfit lacks the ability to make a charge to Victory Lane.

Throughout this season, Busch has often found himself chasing shadows, unable to break into the top five even on tracks where he once ran the show. That said, it’s not as if he’s entirely lost his touch — there have been moments where his pace turned heads.

Still, more often than not, bad luck has thrown a wrench in the works, much like the setback he endured at COTA earlier in the year.

Offering a no-holds-barred assessment during his appearance on Go PRN Live, Petty remarked: “No! His days are gone, done! I just don’t think they can.” While he acknowledged Busch’s undeniable skill and his ability to take the fight to the front, Petty argued that the real stumbling block lies with RCR.

According to Petty, the team expects Busch to drag the car from the back or middle of the pack to the win — a tall order even for a driver of his caliber. He added that if the #8 car started from third or fourth, Busch could still seal the deal, but asking him to leapfrog a third of the field is asking for a miracle.

Rather than completely doubting Busch’s capabilities, he turned the spotlight to Richard Childress Racing’s current shortcomings. From where he stands, the team’s machinery simply can’t match the firepower of Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, or Team Penske. In his estimation, RCR operates on a playing field more akin to Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain.

So, when NASCAR on NBC threw the ball into the fans’ court, sharing images of Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano alongside the caption, “Kyle Larson’s the only past NASCAR Cup Series champ to visit Victory Lane this year. Who joins him?” — the fanbase didn’t hold back from taking a dig at RCR and Busch.

Kyle Larson’s the only past NASCAR Cup Series champ to visit Victory Lane this year. Who joins him? pic.twitter.com/MZbdR9F8Dt — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 21, 2025

One fan echoed Petty’s sentiment, remarking, “I want it to be Kyle but rcr has been left behind and it doesn’t look like they are gonna be catching up anytime soon,” hinting that the team is fighting a losing battle.

Another, resigned to the current trend, stated, “I’m guessing all of them except Kyle unfortunately,” suggesting that Busch may be left out in the cold. A particularly blunt comment pulled no punches: “Sorry, but Kyle Busch isn’t winning anymore cup races. His time is over.”

Meanwhile, a more analytical response tried to read the tea leaves: “Blaney and Logano both will get a win in the next 6 races Elliott will get hot and win a couple races late in the season. Busch and Keselowski may not win this year. #nascar.”

All signs suggest that for Busch to break the drought, he’ll need to do something extraordinary. Perhaps he needs to rekindle the famed “Rowdy” persona behind the wheel once again.