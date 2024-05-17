“Got to Have That Million in Your Bank First”: Fred Kerley Responds Critic With Savage Reply After His ‘World Record’ Statement

Fred Kerley has shown a lot of consistency during his outdoor season. He has never finished outside of the top three in a race, and he is also setting fast sprint times. However, the 29-year-old is still looking for a win, like he did at the Hurricane Invitational in the 100-meter sprint.

Following the Jamaica Athletics, the American track star gave a bold statement to the track world. He claimed that he plans to break Usain Bolt’s long-standing 100-meter world record, which the Jamaican achieved at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

This year has seen a lot of talk about world records, with Noah Lyles even gunning for one in the 200-meter record. However, Kerley’s determined expression was not met with roses, as he received a lot of criticism for his recent performance.

One naysayer bet a million dollars on Kerley, confident that he wouldn’t deliver. However, the three-time world champion responded savagely, writing:

“You got to have that million in your bank first but keep talking.”

At this stage, the track star is not bothered by the criticism. He understands that if the performance fails, he will face pressure, and he is aware of the track community’s negativity. However, it will not hinder his champion mindset.

During the Diamond League tour’s pre-race conference, the American star stated that he intends to compete in the 100 and 200 meters at the Olympics. He also competed in two Chinese track meets, finishing second in Xiamen and third in Suzhou.

Kerley also competed in the 200-meter sprint at the Jamaican Athletics, but he was unable to win and settled for silver. However, he will not give up until he gets selected for the Olympics. Kerley understands that the endeavor will be difficult for him, but he will not back down.

Fred Kerley’s Main Challenge Will be his Fellow Team USA Athletes

The USATF is aiming to have a strong lineup to send to the Paris Olympics. Every elite athlete is competing in numerous track meets, and they are all evaluated critically. Different track stars will be chosen for various categories, but the majority of them are aiming for the 200-meter grid.

The community has been discussing the division in terms of world records, and Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, Erriyon Knighton, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Kyree King, and Courtney Lindsey are among the prominent athletes who have been mentioned. These track stars will compete for the limited spots available for Team USA in the Olympics, with only a few months to demonstrate themselves to the selectors.