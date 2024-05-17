‘Mini Khabib’ Hasbulla Sends 5-Word Message as Ryan Garcia Joins Team Abdu Rozik

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik gave the MMA community a respite with their hilarious theatrics. Following that publicity stunt, Hasbulla rose to prominence within the UFC and among the Dagestani camp. It turns out, that after being without a superstar’s support for years, Rozik has found a camper in Ryan Garcia.

A recent clip of the boxer showing Rozik how to throw a fist has got his rival, Hasbulla furious. Consequently, the social media influencer wasted no time in thrashing his arch-nemesis.

“Damn, it’s like that now?”

In the short clip, we see the boxer having a ball with the musician-turned-influencer Abdu Rozik right after they got off the plane. ‘KingRy’ even put the young celebrity on his shoulders and showed him his moves. Garcia captioned the post, which is probably what rubbed Hasbulla the wrong way in the worst possible way-

“We team abdu here bruh“.

Now ‘Mini Khabib’ seems to have taken this video personally. We can be 100% sure that Hasbulla will no longer be supporting Garcia. You would think that was a joke. But it’s not. We have historical precedence. Once the McGregor-Nurmagomedov feud started, Hasbulla was quick to drop the Irishman from his list of favorites.

Blast to the past: When Hasbulla trolled Conor McGregor as a “Chicken”

Now, it’s no secret in the MMA community that Hasbulla is a Khabib fan. Since the two are from Dagestan, Russia, they have become a natural duo. So it was no surprise that he chose Khabib over the ‘Mystic Mac’.

Things got worse when McGregor was seen with his rival Rozik. Hasbulla lost it and brutally trolled McGregor by calling him a chicken.

Yup! Hasbulla posted a video of his pet chicken that he named after the Irish fighter. Cold! Yes, but you don’t expect warm hugs from the man who has punched Khabib, Mike Tyson, and Shaq in the face and lived to tell the tale.