“Hope You Have Some Good News”: Corey LaJoie’s New Announcement Leaves NASCAR Fans Optimistic Ahead of New Season

After navigating the 2024 NASCAR Cup season with both Spire Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing, Corey LaJoie finds himself without a ride as the new season looms just a week away. Despite this, a recent post on his social media has ignited speculation and hope among his fans, who are keenly awaiting updates about his prospects for 2025.

Advertisement

LaJoie teased the upcoming episode of his Stacking Pennies podcast, set to air on January 27, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that read, “Buckle up. We are about to have ourselves a year. New Pennies episode dropping on Monday.” While the teaser did not directly address his racing plans, fans remain optimistic about potential good news.

One fan expressed hope, commenting, “Hope you have some good news about were your driver this season. Been quite on the home front,” while another eagerly awaited an update, stating, “2025 ANNOUNCEMENT .” Meanwhile, several fans expressed excitement about the new podcast episode, with remarks like, “Looking forward to it!” and “Ready for it.”

Buckle up. We are about to have ourselves a year. New Pennies episode dropping on Monday. pic.twitter.com/67PZ4FwQG1 — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) January 25, 2025

Lajoie started his fourth season piloting Spire’s #7 entry in 2024, hoping for a breakthrough year for both himself and the team. Despite these aspirations, he managed only one top-5 and three top-10 finishes throughout the season. On September 20, 2024, it was declared that LaJoie would switch to Rick Ware Racing’s #51 entry, making way for Justin Haley to take over the #7 starting at Kansas.

Early in January this year, notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass reported that LaJoie is not expected to rejoin RWR in 2025. Cody Ware is likely to assume control. Over his nine-year Cup Series career, LaJoie has never made the playoffs, with his highest season finish being P25 in 2023, a year when he primarily raced for Spire Motorsports, achieving two top-5s and one top-10.

Currently, LaJoie’s fans are left pondering his next moves, surrounded by uncertainty and speculation. Meanwhile, Cody Ware who will take his spot at Rick Ware Racing is set to carve out his chapter of success in the premier echelon of NASCAR.

A possible comeback into the picture could be a part-time schedule to remain relevant in racing circles and keep himself in recent memory of the team owners and fans of the sport. However, if that materializes throughout the coming season also remains to be seen. Nonetheless, LaJoie will certainly keep himself busy with his podcast, now seemingly ready to shift into the next gear.