How Bubba Wallace’s Indianapolis Victory Has Earned Him a ‘Four-Week-Long Vacation’ Ahead of the 2025 Playoffs

The relief that a driver experiences when they secure a seat for the Cup Series playoffs is an unparalleled feeling. For a select few like Denny Hamlin or Kyle Larson, it might be a given, considering their mastery of speed. But for others, like Bubba Wallace, it is a blessing from the heavens. And Wallace, for one, is tremendously grateful for what he has achieved.

The 23XI Racing driver put on a great display on Sunday to win the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The victory secured him a playoff spot with four rounds left in the regular season. This is the first time that Wallace has made it to the postseason with this kind of cushion to fall back on, and he spoke about it to Corey LaJoie on the Stacking Pennies podcast.

Wallace mentioned how the last time he entered the playoffs (in 2023), he scraped through as the sixteenth driver. But now, he is in a far more relaxed position. He said, “I feel like we can make a really decent deep run if we put it all together. I don’t have to go into the playoffs with stress.

“I would end Daytona, the year we made it, ‘Ah, we made it. Oh, I got to go survive.’ As to where now the intensity is at zero, and then I have four weeks to enjoy vacation and have fun at the racetrack.”

Wallace believes that he can perform better without too much pressure going ahead, but still wishes that this victory had come 20 races earlier in the season. The one hope is that he doesn’t lose sight of how crucial it is to collect playoff points through the rest of the regular season.

Why Wallace must not relax much ahead of the playoffs

The importance of playoff points can be explained best by looking back at Chase Elliott’s 2022 season. He had been crowned as the regular-season champion that year and was one of the favorites to win the title. But during the postseason, he faltered and failed to produce impressive results.

It was only thanks to the playoff points he racked up in the regular season that he survived each elimination round and reached the Championship 4. Wallace is currently 11th on the points table with seven playoff points.

The more he secures over the next four races, the better his chances of reaching the Championship 4 will be. He needs to continue all guns blazing into this weekend and the next, till the job is done.